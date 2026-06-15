Privacy Helper warns that organisations without a clear procedure could turn a routine complaint into a costly regulatory problem.

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UK businesses have until 19 June 2026 to put a formal process in place for handling complaints about the use of personal data.



Under the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025, organisations must now give people a way to make a data protection complaint. They must acknowledge receipt within 30 days, investigate the issue appropriately, keep the complainant informed and confirm the outcome without undue delay.



Privacy Helper, a UK data protection consultancy, is warning that many businesses may not be ready. A privacy policy or general customer service process will no longer be enough. Organisations need a practical procedure with clear ownership, escalation routes and record-keeping. Moreover, the potential fines are substantial.



Andy Chesterman, Managing Director of Privacy Helper, says: “Most businesses believe they are compliant until a complaint exposes the gaps. From 19 June, organisations need a practical process that staff understand and can follow.



“A routine issue can escalate quickly if nobody knows who owns the complaint, what needs to be recorded or when it should be referred internally. The real risk is not simply receiving a complaint, it is being unable to show that the business handled it properly.



“This is a commercial issue as much as a compliance issue. Poor handling creates avoidable cost, management time and reputational damage.”



Privacy Helper is advising businesses to act now by assigning responsibility, establishing an escalation route, creating a clear record-keeping process and making sure relevant staff know what to do when a complaint arrives.



Andy Chesterman is available for interview and comment on the new requirements, the risks for businesses and the practical steps organisations should take before the deadline.



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About: Privacy Helper provides practical GDPR consultancy and outsourced Data Protection Officer support to UK businesses. Its approach is focused on helping organisations manage data protection risk without unnecessary complexity.

Website: https://privacyhelper.co.uk/



Media contact:

Andy Chesterman

Managing Director

Privacy Helper

AndyC@privacyhelper.co.uk

Tel: 01234 923643