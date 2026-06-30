"We're inviting independent venues across the UK to reconnect people with landscapes through seasonal wild food, original music and storytelling."

An off-grid couple are embarking on an ambitious journey across the UK, partnering with independent venues to reconnect people with Britain's landscapes through immersive experiences that engage all five senses.



Songs of the Seeds, created by Moonfull founders Sherel and Dunc, launches on Saturday 18 July 2026 at T'Cure in Hebden Bridge, before travelling across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in collaboration with 52 independent venues.



Songs of the Seeds takes its name from the belief that every seed, plant and landscape has a story to tell, waiting to be heard through food, music and human connection.



More than a dining experience or foraging walk, Songs of the Seeds combines guided nature walks, seasonal wild food, original live music, storytelling, poetry, sketching and folklore to help guests experience a place through sound, sight, smell, touch and taste.



Each event begins with a gentle guided walk, encouraging guests to connect, photograph or sketch while exploring the surrounding landscape. The experience ends around shared tables where chefs create seasonal dishes inspired by the history and flavours of each location. Original music, poetry and storytelling during the meal reveal the hidden stories woven into Britain's landscapes.



Unlike traditional foraging experiences, Songs of the Seeds follows a strict "No Pick, No Eat" philosophy during the walk. Guests learn through observation using bespoke illustrated guides, field lenses and preserved botanical specimens, while all wild ingredients for the meal are responsibly gathered in advance, allowing nature to remain undisturbed.



For Sherel and Dunc, Songs of the Seeds is more than an experience, it's the expression of a life philosophy built around nature, creativity and community.



Living an off-grid lifestyle inspired by wild landscapes, the couple have spent years exploring the relationship between food, stories, music and the natural world. That philosophy now forms the foundation of Moonfull's touring experience.



The launch follows the release of Mr Moonfull's debut album, Wilderchange - Volume One: Wild Gardens, a collection of original songs and spoken word recorded "alive" in a rural Scottish yurt. Inspired by Britain's plants, trees and fungi, the album forms the musical foundation of Songs of the Seeds and reflects the same themes of landscape and nature connection that shape every event.



"We're no longer simply hosting events," said Sherel Moonfull.



"We're inviting people to experience a place differently. Every landscape has its own songs, flavours, wildlife and stories. By slowing down and engaging all five senses, we hope people leave with a deeper connection to the places they visit and the communities that care for them."



Environmental responsibility sits at the heart of the project. Having already donated more than £3,000 to UK environmental initiatives, Moonfull has committed to donating 50% of its future profits to support biodiversity, habitat restoration and community conservation.



The founders have previously collaborated with organisations including the RSPB, St Nicks Nature Reserve and clients including Laing O'Rourke, delivering creative experiences that connect people with nature.



Moonfull is now inviting independent restaurants, cafés and unique venues across the UK to become part of the Songs of the Seeds tour.



Every collaboration is co-created with its host venue, ensuring every experience reflects the unique character, history and seasonal produce of the local landscape.



Alongside the public tour, Moonfull creates bespoke experiences for:



• Corporate team-building and leadership events



• Festivals and cultural events



• Destination marketing and tourism partnerships



• Bespoke collaborations with restaurants, estates and visitor attractions



The first Songs of the Seeds experience takes place on Saturday 18 July 2026, from 10am to 3pm, at T'Cure, Hebden Bridge. The next stop at Pan's Cafe in Dumfries, Scotland in September with further locations to be announced throughout 2026 and 2027.



Restaurants, venues and organisations interested in hosting a future event or commissioning a bespoke experience are encouraged to get in touch.



Media Opportunities



Sherel and Dunc Moonfull are available for interviews about:



• Living an off-grid lifestyle



• Britain's edible landscapes and folklore



• Sustainable tourism and independent restaurants



• Connection with music inspired by nature



• Multisensory seasonal outdoor experiences



• Corporate wellbeing through nature and creativity



• Supporting UK environmental projects



"We're inviting independent venues across the UK to reconnect people with landscapes through seasonal wild food, original music and storytelling."



Media Contact



Sherel Moonfull



Moonfull



Tel: 07804495089



Email: sherel@moonfull.co.uk



Website: https://moonfull.co.uk/