The Shopify Plus Platinum Partner supported Burton’s migration from Salesforce and delivered a rebuilt digital commerce experience designed for long-term growth.



[CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UK / BURLINGTON, VERMONT] — [1 July 2026]



By Association Only, the Shopify Plus Platinum agency for the world’s most design-conscious brands, today announced the launch of a new ecommerce platform for Burton, the global snow sports brand.



The project involved Burton’s migration from Salesforce to Shopify Plus and included a complete rebuild of the brand’s ecommerce experience.



Working closely with Burton’s team, BAO delivered a redesigned front-end experience, a bespoke Shopify theme, custom integrations, and a complex data migration to support merchandising, content management, and future platform development.



Jamaliya Cobine, Ecommerce and Digital Leader at Burton, said on LinkedIn:



“This wasn’t a refresh. We burned it down and started fresh, building something brand new from the ground up.”



Cobine’s post announcing the new burton.com drew significant engagement from the ecommerce and Shopify community, including responses from senior figures at Shopify.



James Trippett, Co-Founder and Managing Director at By Association Only, said:



“Burton is an iconic brand with a deeply loyal global community, so this project required more than a platform migration. Our focus was to create a commerce experience that reflects the brand while giving Burton’s team the flexibility to continue evolving on Shopify Plus.”



Burton plans to continue evolving the platform with additional features and customer experience enhancements over the coming months.



Trippett added:



“This launch marks an important milestone and creates a platform Burton can continue to evolve. We’re proud to have supported the team through this transformation and excited to see what comes next.”



The new Burton ecommerce experience is now live at burton.com.



About By Association Only

By Association Only (BAO) is the Platinum Shopify Plus agency for the world’s most design-conscious brands. It offers best-in-class design with a focus on innovation, performance and functionality.



Founded in 2010, the agency specialises in design for the luxury, fashion, lifestyle and cosmetics sectors.



For more information, visit byassociationonly.com.



About Burton

Burton is a global snow sports brand founded by Jake Burton Carpenter in Vermont in 1977. The company designs and manufactures snowboarding and outdoor products and has played a pivotal role in the development of snowboarding as a global sport.

For more information, visit burton.com.



Media Contact

Karen Anderson

Head of Content and Relations

By Association Only

Email: karen@bao.agency

Website: byassociationonly.com