THE WOODLANDS, TX, JULY 2, 2026 - Strada, a people, payroll, and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management, today announces the expansion of its Workday services to support organizations based in key global regions including India, Poland, the Middle East, Canada, and the Philippines. The expansion strengthens Strada’s in-region delivery and expertise, enabling organizations operating in these markets to adopt and scale Workday with confidence, supported by local knowledge and global consistency.



Building on more than 18 years as a Workday Partner, Strada has delivered more than 1,500 successful Workday deployments across 100+ countries and is supported by more than 1,580 Workday-certified consultants holding over 4,300 Workday certifications. Combined with its expanded regional presence, Strada is well positioned to support multinational organizations seeking integrated, AI-powered HR, finance, and payroll solutions delivered with global consistency and deep local expertise in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.



Customers will benefit from enhanced in-country delivery and end-to-end Workday services from advisory and deployment through ongoing operations and optimization. The expansion reinforces Strada’s ability to serve as a single, trusted partner for organizations throughout the entire Workday lifecycle.



Regional highlights include:



● Poland: Building on an established presence in Poland since 2003, Strada is broadening its services to include Workday deployment and optimization for Poland-based organizations, increasing in-country delivery capacity to support organizations modernizing HR, finance and payroll in a single solution.

● Canada: Strada is expanding its existing Workday capabilities to support organizations navigating increasing data sovereignty, payroll, compliance and AI-related regulatory requirements. With more than 500 Workday customers across Canada and the growing demand for integrated HR and payroll solutions, the expansion strengthens Strada’s ability to support highly regulated sectors with local expertise and compliant cloud-based delivery.

● India: Strada is deepening its commitment to India, building on more than 30 years of local presence and expertise. Since launching its India Workday practice in 2015, Strada has built a tenured team of more than 500 Workday professionals, delivering and supporting Workday solutions for more than 200 global clients, including organizations expanding into India. As a Workday partner, Strada is positioned to help India-headquartered organizations deploy, optimize, and operate Workday locally. In addition to delivering Workday services, Strada can resell Workday and provide integrated payroll solutions, offering clients a single partner for HR, finance, and payroll needs.

● Middle East: Strada is proud to announce its planned expansion into the Middle East, including the establishment of local teams in Dubai and Saudi Arabia. Leveraging its experience delivering Workday solutions for global clients' deployments across the Middle East, alongside established regional payroll capabilities, Strada is well positioned to support organizations navigating the region’s evolving regulatory requirements and workforce complexities.

● Philippines: With more than 30 years of experience in the Philippines, Strada is expanding its Workday business in the region. Its Manila delivery center, supported by a local team with deep domain expertise, has a strong track record of helping organizations successfully adopt and scale Workday. As a Workday Partner, Strada combines local market knowledge with global best practices, while its payroll capabilities further position Strada as a partner of choice for Philippines-based organizations seeking scalable, end-to-end Workday solutions.



“Our continued regional expansion with Workday strengthens a partnership built on nearly two decades of helping customers deploy, operate, and optimize Workday globally with confidence. By increasing our regional presence, we are better positioned to support both midsize and large enterprises operating across complex, multi-country environments, closer to where they need us most. This helps ensure we deliver the consistency, compliance, and insight organizations need to reduce risk and operate with greater control at scale.” said Stephen Dolan, Vice President and head of Workday Professional Services at Strada.



With this expansion, Strada and Workday continue to help organizations modernize their people, finance, and payroll operations, delivering greater efficiency, stronger insights, and a more connected workforce experience worldwide.



ENDS



About Strada

Strada is a people, payroll, and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management. Across 180 countries, Strada designs and delivers people-first solutions powered by cloud-based technology that help organizations grow and enable workforces to perform at their best. www.stradaglobal.com





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Vickie Collinge

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