Rudding Park, the hotel, spa and golf resort in Harrogate, North Yorkshire is excited to announce the addition of The Great Yorkshire Golf Adventure – a new playful, story-led experience that celebrates the county's most famous legends, landmarks and icons through an immersive 18-hole golf adventure.



Opening on Yorkshire Day, Saturday 1 August 2026, the experience – which will appeal to families, friends, visitors and golfers – blends adventure, discovery and friendly competition celebrating the people, places and moments that have shaped Yorkshire. From Vikings and Guy Fawkes to York Minster, Whitby, Theakston Brewery to the Yorkshire Dales and beyond, every hole tells a story.



Created as the flagship experience within the new Gimme Golf destination at Rudding Park, The Great Yorkshire Golf Adventure is a first for the county. With no details left untouched, the experience has also been designed within the footprint of the outline of Yorkshire.



Created around the concept ‘Serious about Golf. Serious about Fun’ Gimme Golf brings people together in a welcoming environment designed to make golf more accessible, social and entertaining. Conquer Yorkshire or head to the TrackMan Driving Range, play the six-hole short course, or up your game with coaching and custom fitting from the team of Grooves Golf PGA Professionals. All combined with great food and drink.

Commenting on the new experience, Matthew Mackaness, Joint Managing Director said: "At Rudding Park we always want to ensure our members, guests and visitors experience good times, made brilliant. Yorkshire has always inspired fierce pride and The Great Yorkshire Golf Adventure is our tribute to the county we love. We've taken Yorkshire's stories, landmarks, myths and achievements and transformed them into a fun, immersive experience that can be enjoyed by everyone."



On the wider Gimme Golf concept, Marc Rice, Head of Golf explained: "We have an extensive golf offering including the 18 hole Hawtree Course with a very active membership. However, golf has evolved and we are on a mission to break down traditional barriers to the game. Gimme Golf is about bringing people together through great social experiences, whether that's adventure golf with the family, competing with friends on the TrackMan driving range, grabbing a drink to bite to eat on the terrace, playing shuffleboard or simply spending quality time together. Golf is the catalyst, but the experience is about much more than the game itself."



For the last five years Rudding Park has hosted Golfest – a sell-out event celebrating everything about golf. This year, ‘Gimme Golfest’ will take place on Yorkshire Day, Saturday 1 August 12pm – 4pm with the opening of The Great Yorkshire Golf Adventure. Will you be the first to conquer Yorkshire?!



ENDS



For media enquiries, please contact:

Nicola Cook, Marketing Director, nicola.cook@ruddingpark.com 01423 844804





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