London, UK - John Bell & Croyden, London's modern apothecary and one of Britain's most respected pharmacy and wellness destinations, is pleased to announce the launch of its new on-demand delivery service through Just Eat.



The new partnership enables customers across central London to access a curated selection of pharmacy essentials, wellness products and everyday healthcare items with the convenience of rapid home delivery, bringing over 225 years of trusted expertise directly to their doorstep.



Whether it's cold and flu remedies, pain relief, family healthcare essentials, vitamins, skincare, personal care or wellbeing products, customers can now order from John Bell & Croyden via the Just Eat app, receiving the same trusted products they would expect from visiting the iconic Wigmore Street pharmacy.



As consumer expectations continue to evolve, the service reflects John Bell & Croyden's commitment to making expert pharmacy care more accessible without compromising on quality, professional standards or customer experience.



"Healthcare should be available when people need it most," said Robin Winfield, Operations Director at John Bell & Croyden.



"Joining Just Eat allows us to meet customers where they are, whether they're managing an illness at home, caring for their family, or simply looking for trusted pharmacy products delivered quickly. It combines the convenience people increasingly expect with the reassurance of buying from one of the UK's most established pharmacies."



Caroline Bates, Grocery and New Verticals Director at Just Eat UK, said: "Our ambition is to become the UK's go-to convenience platform for whatever our customers need, whenever they need it.

Our latest pharmacy partnership with John Bell & Croyden connects customers with

their expert team, offering a hand-curated range across healthcare essentials, skincare, wellbeing and much more.”



The range available through Just Eat has been thoughtfully curated to give customers access to trusted pharmacy, beauty and wellness products on demand, right to their doorstep.



The launch forms part of the business's wider strategy to modernise access to pharmacy services while preserving the expertise and personalised care that has defined John Bell & Croyden since 1798.

Available through the Just Eat platform, customers can browse and order a wide range of health and wellbeing essentials, making it easier than ever to access trusted pharmacy products from the comfort of home.



About John Bell & Croyden:



Founded in 1798, John Bell & Croyden is London's modern apothecary. Located on Wigmore Street, neighbouring Harley Street, it combines over two centuries of pharmacy expertise with a carefully curated collection of luxury beauty, wellness and healthcare brands. The business is renowned for delivering trusted pharmacy services alongside innovative health solutions, expert advice and world-class customer care.



Media enquiries:

PRJBC@johnbellcroyden.co.uk

Julia.price@johnbellcroyden.co.uk

+44 (0)7737 864878

www.johnbellcroyden.co.uk