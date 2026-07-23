Rudell The Jewellers once again demonstrated its ability to create exceptional experiences for the community.

Rudell The Jewellers’ prestigious Birmingham showroom on New Street was transformed into a hub of motorsport excitement as guests gathered for an exclusive racing-themed event.



The immersive one-day experience welcomed families, racing enthusiasts, and luxury lovers for a unique opportunity to step into the world of motorsport while surrounded by the elegance that has defined Rudells since 1938.



Throughout the day, the showroom was filled with energy and excitement as visitors competed on two professional racing simulators, with one simulator designed for adults and another created especially for younger racers. Guests of all ages enjoyed the challenge of putting their driving skills to the test, creating a lively and competitive atmosphere throughout the event.



The simulators quickly became the centrepiece of the showroom, with guests cheering each other on, celebrating fast lap times, and enjoying the thrill of virtual racing. The event successfully brought together the excitement of motorsport with the refined surroundings of Rudell The Jewellers, creating a memorable experience for everyone who attended.



Helping to make the day a success was young racing talent Raef Virdee, alongside his dad, who welcomed guests, looked after visitors, and helped create the warm and friendly atmosphere that ran throughout the event. Raef’s involvement added a special connection to the day, reflecting Rudells’ continued support of emerging talent and its growing relationship with the racing world.



The event also celebrated the competitive spirit of the day with winners recognised across the different categories. In the senior category, Sela and Jamal claimed victory after recording the fastest performances on the racing simulator. As a reward for their achievement, both winners received bottles of champagne to celebrate their success.



The younger competitors also enjoyed the excitement of racing for prizes, with the event providing an opportunity for children to experience the thrill of motorsport in a fun and welcoming environment.



The event also strengthened Rudells’ connection with Raef Virdee, the Birmingham-born karting talent who has already gained attention for his impressive ability behind the wheel at just four years old. Through its support of Raef, Rudells continues to champion young talent and celebrate individuals who demonstrate determination, skill, and a drive to succeed.



“The atmosphere today has been incredible,” said Jon Weston, Managing Director of Rudell The Jewellers. “It’s been wonderful to see families enjoying the simulators, and Raef and his dad have done a brilliant job looking after everyone and helping make the day such a success.”



The successful simulator event brought together everything that makes motorsport so captivating; competition, excitement, teamwork, and a shared passion for performance. The event created unforgettable memories for experienced racing fans, aspiring young drivers and families looking for a unique day out in Birmingham city centre.



With the atmosphere inside the showroom filled with excitement and enthusiasm from start to finish, Rudell The Jewellers once again demonstrated its ability to create exceptional experiences for the community.



The event marked another memorable occasion in Rudells’ continued journey, celebrating the connection between craftsmanship and performance while giving guests the chance to experience the thrill of racing in the heart of Birmingham.







ENDS

Notes to Editors

For further information, please contact:

Paulina Jaworska – Marketing Content Specialist

Rudell the Jewellers

Email: marketing@rudells.com

City Centre, 97 Darlington St, Wolverhampton WV1 4HB

www.rudells.com