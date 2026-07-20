From unforgettable graffiti workshops to captivating food tours and artisan glassmaking, a VisitEngland backed project is bringing new ways for visitors to experience the region.





Visitors to Birmingham and the West Midlands can now experience the region’s rich culture, creativity, and heritage thanks to an exciting new collection of bookable, immersive experiences.





These fascinating new experiences cover three themes, including food and drink, craft and design, and heritage and culture.





Working with more than 25 businesses across the West Midlands, the project brings together local makers, artists, food producers, and heritage venues to create hands-on experiences that connect visitors to local communities with stories inspired by authentic regional craftspeople and fascinating attractions.





Among them is a guided food tour of Birmingham, a Pre-Raphaelite inspired crafting workshop, an immersive dining experience, and a self-guided street art tour and graffiti workshop. (Further details of the experiences below).





Delivered by the West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC), with support from Leopold Marketing, the initiative aims to attract visitors by translating the West Midlands’ rich cultural assets into exciting, high-quality, bookable experiences that encourage exploration and deepen visitor engagement.





Many of the experiences are launching now, with more expected to come online over the coming months, including a behind-the-scenes tour of Dudley Canal & Caverns, exploring 450 million years of history; a Peaky Blinders tour at Black Country Living Museum; a fascinating journey through time and the streets of Birmingham with Black Heritage Walks; and sampling crisp wines at Blabers Hall Wine Estate in Warwickshire.





Together, they form a new portfolio of ‘Signature Experiences’ that help visitors discover the region in a more meaningful way.





A spokesperson at West Midlands Growth Company said: “At a time when both staycations and ‘slow travel’ are gaining in popularity, this project is about showcasing the very best of the West Midlands’ destinations with a curated portfolio of authentic, engaging, and bookable products. By working with local businesses and creatives, we’re creating experiences that give visitors a genuinely meaningful connection to the places they’re exploring.”





Patricia Yates, CEO of VisitEngland, said: “The West Midlands is well known for its culinary, creative, and cultural experiences, so we are excited to support this new project to encourage visitors to come now, stay longer and explore more of the region, delivering further growth for its economy.





“Tourism is about celebrating our rich traditions, discovering amazing adventures and creating lifelong memories. We encourage everyone to go out and enjoy these new ‘Signature Experiences’ and connect with what makes the West Midlands so special.”

Leopold Marketing’s Leo Lloyd added: “What’s exciting



is the diversity of what’s coming through – from food tours to heritage craft and immersive dining. These are the kinds of experiences that people travel for, and Birmingham and the West Midlands has them in abundance.”





A new way to experience the West Midlands

Among experiences launching are:





Museum meets making: a first-of-its-kind collaboration





A new experience developed by craft pioneers The Tufting Spot in partnership with Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery will invite visitors to explore the city’s globally significant Pre-Raphaelite collection before creating their own textile piece inspired by these renowned artworks.





The experience includes exclusive access to artworks not currently on public display, before moving into the hands-on workshop — offering a completely new way to engage with Birmingham’s cultural heritage.





A Taste of Birmingham





Already live and bookable, a new guided food tour by event experts Living For The Weekend takes visitors through six independent venues across the city.

Combining tastings with storytelling, the experience explores Birmingham’s diverse culinary identity — from historic pubs to contemporary food culture — all within a single afternoon.





Food as art





At GULP, visitors can take part in uniquely tailored immersive dining experiences where food, storytelling and sensory design come together.

These small-group experiences transform Birmingham’s heritage and neighbourhoods into multi-course tasting journeys, offering something entirely unique within the UK visitor economy.





A stained-glass masterclass in the Black Country





At Rosewindow Studios in Ruskin Glass Centre, Stourbridge, visitors can slow down, connect with their creativity, and learn new skills as they craft their own beautiful and unique stained-glass piece to take home.





Hosted by a stained-glass master craftswoman, this experience brings the region’s industrial heritage to life through both storytelling and hands-on participation.





Street art with an insider



In Digbeth, visitors can explore Birmingham’s creative quarter through a graffiti artist-led experience, combining a self-guided street art tour with a practical workshop led by David ‘Panda’ Brown, a commercial artist with Hollywood film credentials who has created set art for Beetlejuice II and Ready Player One, among other move projects.



ENDS



More information: Linda Aitchison 07867 420803 Linda@nurturemedia.co.uk