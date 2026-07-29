Ciphr is celebrating a double award win at this year’s Thames Valley Tech and Innovation Awards.



The Reading-based, HR tech firm was recognised as the Thames Valley Tech Company of the Year – taking home the biggest award of the night.



Ciphr’s strong, profitable performance and investment in product developments over the past year also saw it rewarded with the High Growth Tech Company of the Year Award.



The judges praised Ciphr for its successful and “significant customer-focused transformation” and continued “strong commitment to its people and culture”.



Ciphr was a finalist in three other award categories, including Large Tech Enterprise of the Year, Tech Employer of the Year (which it won in 2025), and Tech Leadership Team of the Year.



Sion Lewis, CEO of Ciphr, says: “These awards celebrate the region’s top tech companies, and we are honoured to be named the best Thames Valley Tech Company of the Year. This is a great accolade for Ciphr. We're incredibly proud of this recognition – and even prouder of the team that made it possible. Thank you.



“Over the past few years, we’ve invested in long-term growth rather than short-term wins – reflecting our commitment to delivering innovative, functionality-rich people management solutions that help UK organisations work smarter, stay compliant, and put their people first.



“We are serving more customers than ever, and a record number of people are engaging with our platform daily. I’m really excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for Ciphr, as we continue to build and grow our business.”



Some highlights of 2025 include the launch of Ciphr Payroll, Ciphr’s award-winning cloud payroll solution, and the subsequent launch of Ciphr’s real-time HR and payroll integration (which is in the running for best software product at the CIPP Excellence Awards this year).



Ciphr’s fully integrated product suite now also includes Ciphr Benefits. Having everything connected in one suite ensures admin users from HR, payroll, benefits, and L&D teams can work from the same up-to-date people data: from recruitment and onboarding to HR, learning, cloud payroll, and benefits and rewards. Creating a more resilient, transparent process that reduces manual admin tasks and the risks of human error.



Other new features introduced last year include an HR analytics suite, with pre-configured dashboards and robust reporting tools, a microlearning suite for UK organisations, refreshed mobile access, an AI form summarisation tool (available to all customers with the talent management module), and personalised AI coaching thanks to a new partnership with MyTeamBuilder.



Recent innovations include the rollout of Ciphr’s AI HR assistant to its HR customers. Designed to improve self-service, users can view and cross-reference their people data in seconds, produce quick reports, and perform routine tasks via simple conversational queries. It’s changing how people interact with their HR system and already delivering genuine efficiency gains.



And, because Ciphr AI is built into the suite, rather than a third-party add-on, users will benefit from better, more secure, data-led insights across the full employee lifecycle.



Claire Hawes, chief people and operations officer at Ciphr, adds: “I'm incredibly proud of what our teams have achieved. To win two big awards, and be shortlisted for three others, reflects the journey we’ve been on as a business. It’s an incredible recognition of our people first and foremost, who care deeply about getting it right for our customers and providing an excellent experience.



“I’m proud of our credentials as one of the best employers in the Thames Valley region. People are at the heart of what we do, and we’re committed to empowering our employees and fostering a workplace where everyone thrives.”



The winners of the 2026 Thames Valley Tech and Innovation Awards, organised by Insider Media and The Business Magazine, were announced on 9 July at Hilton Reading Hotel.



Ciphr has also been included in the 2026 edition of the Thames Valley 250 – an annual ranking that celebrates the top privately-owned businesses in the region, listed by annual sales turnover. And the 2026 Thames Valley SME Growth 100 list, for businesses with turnovers of up to £30m.



Ciphr is the go-to HR, payroll and benefits software partner for UK organisations with 200 to 2,000 employees. Its integrated HR, payroll, benefits, learning and recruitment software, services and content provide invaluable insights to HR teams to help inform their people strategy and grow and develop their organisations. Ciphr is on a mission to amplify the voice and value of HR through intelligent people data solutions that help HR be heard – in the boardroom and across the business.



More than 1,400 organisations use people management solutions from Ciphr, including Natural History Museum, Haygrove, Amaze Hotels, Barnardo's, University of Cambridge, CitySprint, Crisis UK, Greater London Authority, the Irish Universities Association, Action Against Hunger, Eversheds Sutherland, the Church of England, Evri, Allpay, Jonas, Taylor Wessing, Newcastle University, Bunzl, Bluelight Commercial, Prudential, University of Oxford, Together Housing, AND Digital, Knauf, Aptos, and Crest Nicholson.



For more information, please visit www.ciphr.com.



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Media enquiries:

Emma-Louise Jones, digital PR manager at Ciphr

e: ejones@ciphr.com



Chris Boddice, chief marketing officer at Ciphr

e: cboddice@ciphr.com

Website: www.ciphr.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ciphr





Notes:



Photo to accompany this announcement:

(Pictured left to right) Thames Valley Tech and Innovation Awards host Jason Bradbury, Philip King, commercial director at Ciphr, James Whatmore, director of sales at Ciphr, Josh Phillips, account development manager – team leader at Ciphr, and award sponsor Rosalind Payne from BDO (credit: Insider Media): https://www.ciphr.com/hs-fs/hubfs/corporate-pr-images/Ciphr_...



Work works better when the systems behind it join up. Ciphr connects HR, payroll, benefits and learning data in one UK-built platform, giving people and payroll teams more control, clearer data, and less work stuck between systems. Trusted by 1,400+ organisations. Ideal for those with 200-2000 employees.



The Ciphr Group is a privately held company backed by ECI Partners and headquartered in Reading. Over 230 employees work across the group, which includes Ciphr and FlexGenius, as well as previous acquisition Marshall E-Learning (now known as Ciphr eLearning).