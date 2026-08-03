Castle Trust Bank (“Castle Trust Bank” or “the Bank”), a specialist bank serving nearly 170,000 customers, today announced it has been acquired by vehicles backed by Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm, and affiliates of Bayview Asset Management ("Bayview"), a global alternative investment management firm, from J.C. Flowers & Co, a private equity firm solely focused on financial services. As equal partners, Sixth Street and Bayview bring significant financial strength, deep expertise in credit markets and asset-based finance, and a long-term investment horizon well-suited to support financial institutions through periods of growth and transformation.



Castle Trust Bank will continue to be led by its experienced management team, including Chief Executive Officer Martin Bischoff, supported by a robust, tech-enabled platform built for scale. In addition, Sixth Street and Bayview have agreed to commit additional capital to fuel growth across the business, including expanding the Bank’s retail savings franchise, broadening its product offering, and attracting additional customer deposits, while deepening its commitment to specialist property and retail finance through its Omni Capital Retail Finance business. These initiatives also position the Bank to pursue potential inorganic asset opportunities at an attractive time in the market cycle.



"This investment from Sixth Street and Bayview is a strong endorsement of our strategy, our people, and our future potential,” said Mr. Bischoff. “We have grown customer savings balances to more than £1.6 billion, built a specialist property finance loan book of more than £1.1 billion and a retail finance loan book exceeding £200 million — establishing a strong platform for future growth. With the backing of our new shareholders, we are well placed to invest in our customer proposition, expand across retail savings, specialist property and retail finance, and pursue additional growth opportunities while maintaining a disciplined focus on risk and delivering sustainable outcomes for customers, colleagues, brokers, retailers, and partners."



“We look forward to working with Martin and the highly seasoned management team to support Castle Trust Bank in continuing to deliver the exceptional service its customers expect,” said Masashi Washida, Managing Director, Asset Based Finance at Sixth Street. “Together with Bayview, we believe the Bank’s experienced leadership and its robust, well-established risk and technology platform create a strong foundation for sustainable growth and scalable operations at an attractive time in the market.”



"Castle Trust Bank has built an impressive reputation for customer service, specialist expertise, and prudent growth,” said Pierre Lussato, Managing Director at Bayview. "We look forward to supporting the Bank's continued growth across savings, specialist lending, and retail finance, while it delivers innovative products and excellent customer outcomes.”



About Castle Trust Bank

Castle Trust was launched in 2012, offering investment products and specialist mortgage finance. In 2017, Castle Trust expanded its services to include point of sale retail finance, through the purchase of Omni Capital Retail Finance. In June 2020, Castle Trust proudly received its banking license and became Castle Trust Bank. Today, its range include savings and Cash ISA accounts, specialist bridging and term mortgages, and retail finance.



About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $135 billion in assets under management and committed capital. The firm uses its long-term flexible capital, data-enabled capabilities, and One Team culture to develop themes and offer solutions to companies across all stages of growth. Founded in 2009, Sixth Street has more than 750 team members including approximately 300 investment professionals around the world.* For more information, and additional disclosures, visit www.sixthstreet.com, and follow Sixth Street on LinkedIn.



*Total Sixth Street employees as of 3/31/2026



About Bayview Asset Management

Bayview is a credit-focused investment management firm with approximately $44.7 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026. The firm is focused on investments in residential, commercial, and consumer credit, including mortgage servicing rights, whole loans, asset backed securities, and other credit-related assets.



Media Contacts:



For Castle Trust Bank: marketing@castletrust.co.uk

For Sixth Street: media@sixthstreet.com

For Bayview: Emily Steckhan (FGS Global), Emily.Steckhan@fgsglobal.com