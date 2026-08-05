Fur & Forever, which has completed more than 300 orders since launching last October, is one of eight finalists for Green Micro Enterprise of the Year.



BRIGHTON, 5 August 2026: A new Brighton jewellery business transforming pets’ fur, ashes and feathers into handmade keepsakes has gained national recognition less than a year after launching.



Fur & Forever has been named one of eight finalists for Green Micro Enterprise of the Year at the 2026 Green Awards UK.



The specialist brand launched in October 2025 and has since completed more than 300 orders, reflecting growing demand for carefully made memorial jewellery that allows owners to keep a physical part of a much-loved pet close.



Founder Jack Lockyer created Fur & Forever after he and his wife Mel struggled to find the combination of quality, sensitivity and reassurance they wanted when looking for pet memorial jewellery themselves.



From its Brighton studio, the business now creates rings, pendants and other keepsakes incorporating customers’ pet fur, hair, feathers or ashes. Pieces are handmade in solid sterling silver or 9ct gold and hallmarked through the London Assay Office where required.



Unlike a conventional jewellery purchase, customers may be entrusting the business with something completely irreplaceable. Fur & Forever has therefore built its service around careful inclusion handling, clear communication and lasting aftercare, alongside jewellery designed to be worn and treasured for years.



The company’s Green Awards entry focused on how practical environmental choices have been incorporated into its everyday operations from the outset.



These include printed materials made from plantable wildflower-seed paper, seed-embedded protective packaging, recycled-cardboard jewellery and postage boxes, and thank-you cards made using offcuts from cotton garment factories.



The business also offers free repairs wherever possible, uses hand tools for most of its jewellery making, batches kiln use where practical and purchases selected gold options on a responsibly sourced and reclaimed basis.



Jack Lockyer, founder of Fur & Forever, said:



“We started Fur & Forever because, when we looked for pet memorial jewellery ourselves, we could not find the quality, care or reassurance we felt such a personal purchase deserved.



“We wanted to create something genuinely different: jewellery made to an exceptionally high standard, a process that treats every customer’s inclusions as irreplaceable, and thoughtful environmental choices built into each order from the beginning.



“To receive national recognition less than a year after launching Fur & Forever is a huge moment for us. For a family business of our size, being named as one of only eight finalists feels like real validation that small businesses can make responsible choices part of the product and customer experience, rather than treating them as an afterthought.”



Fur & Forever describes its packaging as “eco-helpful” rather than simply eco-conscious because customers can plant, recycle or compost its different elements after opening their order.



The approach reflects the wider purpose of the business: creating sentimental pieces intended to last while making practical and proportionate environmental choices throughout the way they are produced, packaged, repaired and dispatched.



The Green Awards UK celebrate organisations demonstrating a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable innovation. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Park Plaza London Riverbank on 25 September 2026.



The full 2026 shortlist can be viewed at:



https://greenawardsuk.com/shortlist



**ENDS**



Notes to editors



About Fur & Forever**



Fur & Forever is a Brighton-based specialist pet memorial jewellery brand operated by South Downs Designs Limited. It creates handmade rings, necklaces and keepsakes incorporating customers’ pet fur, hair, feathers, ashes and other sentimental inclusions.



Website: https://furandforever.com

Instagram: https://instagram.com/furandforever



Media enquiries**



Jack Lockyer

Founder, Fur & Forever

jack@furandforever.com



High-resolution founder, studio, product and packaging photographs can be downloaded here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1qfatAw9TJpcWhGxZuawt...