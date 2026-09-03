A limited collection of luxury handbags, designed in London and handcrafted in Florence, receives early recognition from Kickstarter



London, United Kingdom, 1 September 2026. British luxury brand SEVDA LONDON has launched its first Kickstarter campaign, presenting a limited collection of luxury leather handbags designed in London and handcrafted in Florence, Italy.



The campaign officially launched and has already been selected by Kickstarter as a “Project We Love”, giving the collection early recognition from the platform.



The campaign brings together four distinctive SEVDA LONDON designs: Audrey, Kate, Tulip and Emma. Each handbag is produced in limited quantities using responsibly sourced Italian leather, with a focus on timeless design, considered details and exceptional craftsmanship.



Created by founder and designer Sevda, the collection reflects the principles that have shaped SEVDA LONDON from the beginning: conscious design, responsible sourcing and artisanal quality.



The handbags are handcrafted in Florence by skilled artisans at SEVDA LONDON’s long-standing manufacturing partner. The leather is sourced from DANI, an Italian Leather Working Group Gold certified tannery recognised for its environmental standards and traceable production. The leather used by SEVDA LONDON is recovered from the food chain and produced with no contribution to deforestation.



“For me, design is about creating something that enriches a woman’s life,” says Sevda, Founder and Designer of SEVDA LONDON. “A handbag can become a trusted companion, something that gives confidence and carries a woman effortlessly from day to evening. That is why every design choice matters to me, from the way a piece feels and functions to how it is made. I believe beautiful products should be created responsibly, by skilled artisans, and with a quality that lasts.”



“This Kickstarter campaign opens a new chapter for SEVDA LONDON, and I am very happy to share it directly with the women who connect with our work. Their support allows them to become part of the journey and help shape the next stage of the brand.”



Through the campaign, SEVDA LONDON is inviting its community to discover the collection and support a more considered approach to luxury, centred on thoughtful design, skilled craftsmanship and small-scale production.



The campaign also offers a closer look at the world behind SEVDA LONDON, from the design process in London to artisanal production in Florence and the responsible sourcing of its Italian leather.



The “Project We Love” recognition adds further momentum to the launch, highlighting the campaign among projects selected by Kickstarter for additional visibility on the platform.



The SEVDA LONDON Kickstarter campaign is now live.



View the campaign:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sevdalondon/luxury-hand...



For press enquiries, interviews or further information:



Contact: Maddie Cloe

Email: maddie_c@sevdalondon.com

Website: sevdalondon.com



About SEVDA LONDON



Founded by Sevda, SEVDA LONDON is an independent British luxury accessory brand based in London.



Specialising in leather handbags and scarves, the brand brings together British design and Italian craftsmanship through conscious design, responsible sourcing and exceptional artisanal quality.



SEVDA LONDON handbags are designed in London and handcrafted in Florence using responsibly sourced Italian leather. The brand has showcased during London and Paris Fashion Weeks and has been featured in publications including Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and The Times. SEVDA LONDON has also been stocked at the Ritz Paris Boutique, with a dedicated display inside the Ritz Paris Galerie on Place Vendôme.



To learn more, visit: sevdalondon.com



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