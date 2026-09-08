Subheading: Almost two years in development, the partnership recognises SafeContractor members’ commitment to high standards and compliance within Kingsbridge’s approach to assessing and pricing insurance risk.



Body copy:

Specialist business insurance provider Kingsbridge has partnered with the UK’s largest SSIP-registered and UKAS-accredited provider of supply chain risk management, SafeContractor, to provide approved members access to insurance products designed around the real-world risks faced by tradespeople and businesses across the contractor supply chain.

Developed over almost two years, the partnership combines SafeContractor’s understanding of its approved members with Kingsbridge’s insurance and risk expertise.

Together, the businesses have explored how the high standards, compliance, and responsible risk management demonstrated by SafeContractor approved members can be recognised within Kingsbridge’s approach to assessing insurance risk.

The resulting proposition gives eligible approved members access to a flexible and comprehensive business insurance package, with preferential risk-assessed pricing available through the partnership.

Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, Kingsbridge considers how each business operates and the risks it faces, with SafeContractor approved status forming part of that assessment where applicable.

The partnership reflects both businesses’ customer-first approach and a shared belief that tradespeople and businesses that invest in working safely, compliantly, and responsibly should see those behaviours recognised.

It brings together SafeContractor’s focus on raising standards across the contractor supply chain with Kingsbridge’s extensive experience of insuring the businesses and self-employed professionals within it.



Andy Robinson, Managing Director at Kingsbridge, comments:

“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with SafeContractor following almost two years of considerable work between our teams to develop an insurance proposition that genuinely reflects its membership.

There is a clear alignment between our two businesses. SafeContractor approved members demonstrate a strong commitment to safety, compliance and effective risk management, while our job as an insurance provider is to thoroughly understand the individual risks a business presents and price those risks appropriately.

That’s what makes this partnership particularly exciting - we’ve worked closely with SafeContractor to understand its approval process, its members and the standards they demonstrate, and to consider how those characteristics can be recognised within our approach to risk assessment.”



Tim Jackson, Divisional CEO at SafeContractor, comments:

“Our approved members put significant effort into demonstrating high standards of health and safety and compliance, including making sure the right insurance covers are in place. We wanted this partnership to deliver tangible value in return by supporting contractors with the insurance covers they need as part of their SafeContractor certification.

“Insurance can be a significant and recurring cost for contractors, so we wanted to find a partner that understood their needs and could deliver real value. Even during the pilot phase, some SafeContractor members have already made significant savings with Kingsbridge, which shows the potential this partnership has to make membership work harder for the contractors in our network.”



ENDS



About Kingsbridge

Kingsbridge is one of the UK’s leading providers of specialist business insurance, giving confidence to more than 35,000 contractors, tradespeople, and self-employed professionals across a wide range of industries. With over 15 years’ experience, Kingsbridge provides flexible insurance products designed around the real-world risks faced by its customers, alongside specialist IR35 solutions and supply chain risk management expertise.

Kingsbridge works with more than 500 partners across the UK, as well as supporting customers directly through its online services and UK-based in-house underwriting, claims, and customer support teams.



About SafeContractor

SafeContractor is the UK’s largest SSIP-registered and UKAS-certified provider of supply chain risk management.

With a network of more than 40,000 approved contractors, SafeContractor connects clients to a wide range of trusted expertise — from general trades to highly specialised skills. Its dynamic, sector-specific assessment process drives higher standards of compliance, giving clients confidence that every contractor is properly audited to meet their precise requirements.



Media enquiries

Hannah Robinson, Director of Marketing, hannah.robinson@kingsbridge.co.uk

01242 312604