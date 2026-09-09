It’s the best ATS I’ve worked with, and I’ve worked with six different ones over the last 20 years.

Midlands-based applicant tracking system (ATS) specialists, Reach ATS, hope to hit the sweet spot with recruiters at this year’s IHR Live London exhibition.



Following their IHR Silver Award win for Best SME ATS earlier this year, the team will be on hand to talk about the enhanced flexibility of their AI tools, and the expert, friendly support that sits alongside them.



For Reach ATS clients, the real sweet spot isn’t just the bespoke, flexible software – it’s the balance between smart automation, intelligent insights, and genuine human expertise.



Reach ATS makes bespoke applicant tracking software. Each system is unique, designed and built to fit each individual organisation’s makeup and hiring style. The flexible software gives recruiters control over the entire hiring process, including when and how they use AI tools and how widely they devolve the use of those tools across their organisation.



Well-known for its excellent customer support and personal touch, the team at Reach are consistently testing, upgrading and updating their software to improve the customer experience, reflecting not just technological changes but also adapting to hiring trends. Members of the Reach account management team will be on the stand at Live London to talk to attendees and hear first-hand what’s shaping hiring right now.



Looking forward to the IHR event, Deb Cox, Sales Director and Owner at Reach ATS, said:



“We’re really looking forward to IHR Live London, as it’s our 5th year of exhibiting. The IHR is a brilliant networking organisation, trusted by in-house recruitment teams across the country. We embrace these valuable opportunities to talk to recruitment professionals and find out how they are navigating the ever-changing recruitment landscape. It’s really important to us to get out there and speak to recruiters face to face.



“Reach isn’t just about great software. It’s about people. We pride ourselves on our customer relationships. We’re a passionate team of experts and we’re always looking for efficiencies and upgrades to help recruiters. And we always make sure that all our customers feel the benefit of upgrades, not just the newest clients.”



Reach ATS is rapidly becoming recognised as one of the go-to systems for enterprise companies who want their software built to fit their unique hiring style. With an average rating of 4.9/5 on G2, and further five-star reviews on Capterra, it’s easy to see why the system is valued by in-house recruiters.



“It’s the best ATS I’ve worked with, and I’ve worked with six different ones over the last 20 years.” – G2 review.



“We feel that we hit that sweet spot,” says Deb, “we offer advanced recruiting software, with flexible controls so clients can change the system themselves; our bespoke build that means clients don’t have to shoehorn their hiring style into an off-the-shelf product and, of course, our responsive team are always on hand – whether it’s a chat about the impact of legislative changes, or software workflows.”



The Reach ATS team, and their much-loved retro sweet cart, will be on stand 55 at Live London, ready to prove that the sweetest spot in recruitment is where great technology is backed by great people.







Ends.



Live London takes place on Tuesday 22 September at the Business Design Centre, London.



About Reach ATS:

Reach ATS is purpose-built, fully customisable recruitment software. It automates and streamlines HR workflows to keep hiring under control.



With AI-powered features and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, the smart software speeds up time to hire, reduces cost per hire, and improves the candidate journey.



Key features include:

• AI-powered shortlisting

• Automated candidate communications

• Self-serve interview scheduling

• Dedicated portals for HR, Hiring Managers and Candidates

• Advanced reporting for rich data insights.



About IHR: In-House Recruitment is the UK’s leading event series for in-house recruitment professionals, bringing together HR leaders, talent acquisition specialists and people technology providers.



Media Contact:

Emma Sharman, Head of Marketing Strategy

emma.sharman@reach-ats.com

01527 574408