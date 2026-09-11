Netlaw Media, organisers of the Legal Technology Awards 2026, in partnership with this year's Headline Sponsor, Harvey, has announced the opening of nominations for the Outstanding Achievement Award, inviting submissions from across the global legal and legal technology sectors.



Widely regarded as one of the industry's most prestigious individual honours, the award recognises an individual whose achievements have made a significant contribution to the advancement of legal technology and the transformation of legal services or access to justice.



Now in its tenth year, the Legal Technology Awards continues to celebrate the innovators, pioneers and leaders driving progress throughout the legal sector. The Outstanding Achievement Award recognises those whose work has delivered lasting impact, helping to shape the future of legal services through innovation, technology and strategic leadership.



The award is open to nominations from anywhere in the world, reflecting the increasingly international nature of legal innovation and recognising that transformative ideas and leadership emerge across jurisdictions, organisations and disciplines.



Global Nominations Invited



Nominations are welcomed from across the legal ecosystem, including:

• Law firms

• In-house legal departments

• Barristers' chambers

• Legal technology providers

• Alternative Legal Service Providers (ALSPs)

• Consultancies

• Academic and research institutions

• Industry associations

• Legal operations professionals

• Entrepreneurs, innovators and technology leaders



The category is open to public nominations, enabling colleagues, clients, peers, partners and industry professionals to recognise individuals whose achievements have helped advance legal innovation on a national or global scale.



Recognising Those Shaping the Future of Legal Services



As legal organisations continue to harness artificial intelligence, automation, cybersecurity, data-driven decision-making, knowledge management and digital transformation, the Outstanding Achievement Award celebrates the individuals whose vision and leadership have helped drive meaningful change across the profession.



Commenting on the opening of nominations, Frances Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Netlaw Media, said: "As we celebrate the tenth edition of the Legal Technology Awards, we are proud to once again recognise the individuals whose contributions have helped shape the evolution of legal services around the world. The Outstanding Achievement Award highlights those whose leadership, innovation and commitment to progress have delivered a lasting impact on the legal sector. We encourage nominations from across the global legal community and look forward to recognising an exceptional individual at this year's awards."



The winner will be selected by the Legal Technology Awards’ independent judging panel from all nominations received and will be announced at the awards ceremony on Wednesday 18th November 2026 in London. The judging panel consists of 25, chaired by Sheila Flavell CBE, President of techUK. Professionals from across the legal community are invited to attend the awards ceremony, with individual tickets, half-table packages and full-table bookings available.



A full list of past winners of the Outstanding Achievement Award is available here.



Submit a Nomination



Nominations for the Outstanding Achievement Award are now open.



For nomination details, table bookings and further information, visit www.legalitawards.com



-ENDS-



Notes to Editors



About the Legal Technology Awards 2026

The Legal Technology Awards 2026, in partnership with this year's Headline Sponsor, Harvey, celebrates excellence and innovation across the legal technology sector. Now in its 10th year, the awards recognise outstanding achievements by law firms, barristers' chambers, in-house legal departments, alternative legal service providers, technology suppliers, and individuals who are transforming the delivery of legal services through innovation and technology. The independent judging panel consists of 25, chaired by Sheila Flavell CBE, President of techUK.



A full list of past winners of the Outstanding Achievement Award is available here.



Event: Legal Technology Awards 2026

Date: Wednesday 18th November 2026

Venue: City Central at the HAC, London

Website: www.legalitawards.com



Media Contact:

Duncan Campbell

Netlaw Media Ltd

Tel. +44 20 3176 5443

DCampbell@netlawmedia.com