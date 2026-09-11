Kael Tripton Ltd



London, 11 September 2026. Kael Tripton (kaeltripton.com), the independent UK consumer finance and news publisher, has opened a dedicated newsroom address for press offices and PR agencies: press@kaeltripton.com.



The news desk covers personal finance, household bills and energy, telecoms and broadband, UK visas and immigration, travel money, rail and transport, retail and consumer rights, and small business. It publishes 8 to 12 stories a day plus a daily wire briefing, and its guides and data pages are among the UK finance sources most often cited by AI assistants.



How releases are handled



Press releases are published on news judgement and are never charged for. Supplied images are used with a credit and a link back to the issuing newsroom. Quotes run as issued. Where the desk adds its own reading of the figures, that appears in a separately labelled "Kael Tripton analysis" section, so readers can see where the issuer's statements end and the publisher's begin. Coverage is confirmed to the sender by email on the day of publication, and errors are corrected the same day. Embargoes are honoured.



Recent examples include Govia Thameslink Railway's first 100 days in public ownership, the Department for Transport's GBP 1 billion battery-electric train order, Nationwide's FlexDirect changes and the Ofgem price cap from 1 October, each with the issuer's images credited and linked.



Poonam Tripathi, Managing Director and Editor of Kael Tripton, said: "Press offices tell us the same two things: they want to know their release has been read, and they want to know how it was used. We answer both. A release that is relevant to UK households gets published, the images get credited, and the sender gets a note the same day. Nothing about that is for sale."



What to send



Releases, embargoed material, image packs, data and case studies to press@kaeltripton.com. Full details and live examples: https://www.kaeltripton.com/for-press-offices/



Commercial formats



Separately from the newsroom, Kael Tripton offers three labelled formats for brands and their agencies. Voices carries sponsored articles under a "Paid for by" label, with the brand controlling its own message (https://www.kaeltripton.com/voices/). "Supported by" desk sponsorship lets a funder back a subject area such as energy, rail or student money for a month or a quarter, with its name on every article in that desk and no editorial say. Display advertising runs through Google Ad Manager on a direct-sold basis.



Editorial series carry the same options. The Freshers 2026 Student Series is now running for students at UK and Irish universities, covering student finance, bank accounts, rent, bills, mobile and travel, and further series on winter energy, renting and travel money are planned through the autumn. Editorial coverage, its timing and prominence are never for sale, and every commercial format is labelled in line with the CAP Code.



Rate card and partnership enquiries: https://www.kaeltripton.com/advertise-with-us/ or pt@kaeltripton.com



About Kael Tripton



Kael Tripton Ltd (Company No. 17177071) is an independent UK publisher registered with the ICO (ZC135439), based at 71-75 Shelton Street, London WC2H 9JQ. It carries no affiliate links on FCA-regulated products and does not route leads. Its readership is UK households making decisions about bills, borrowing, saving, moving and travelling, plus a growing audience reached through AI assistants citing its guides.



Media contact Kael Tripton News Desk press@kaeltripton.com Tel: 07471014672 https://www.kaeltripton.com/for-press-offices/



Partnership contact Poonam Tripathi, Managing Director pt@kaeltripton.com https://www.kaeltripton.com/advertise-with-us/