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Autoimmune Support and Awareness Foundation appoints Princess Shorouq bint Mohammad as Founding Humanitarian Ambassador for the Middle East



Saudi designer and founder of global luxury jewellery brand Solitta Jewels to lead regional awareness campaign on autoimmune conditions and the importance of early medical checks



London, 24 September 2026 — The Autoimmune Support & Awareness Foundation (ASA Foundation) has appointed Princess Shorouq bint Mohammad as its Founding Humanitarian Ambassador for the Middle East, marking a significant new chapter in the Foundation’s efforts to expand public understanding of autoimmune conditions across the region.



Princess Shorouq, a Saudi designer and founder of Solitta Jewels, a global luxury jewellery brand headquartered in Dubai, UAE, will use her public profile and regional reach to support the Foundation’s humanitarian mission. Her appointment will help bring greater visibility to autoimmune conditions, encourage earlier conversations with healthcare professionals and amplify the experiences of people living with these conditions and their families.



In this role, Princess Shorouq will focus on raising awareness of autoimmune conditions, encouraging people who notice possible symptoms to seek appropriate medical advice and checks early, and promoting better understanding of the experiences of those affected and their families. She will also support the Foundation’s public engagement and awareness initiatives across the Middle East.



“As a designer and founder of Solitta Jewels, I see each creation as a work of art, shaped by beauty, craftsmanship and attention to detail, with a story of its own,” said Princess Shorouq. “I believe care and understanding also make life more beautiful. I am honoured to help raise awareness of autoimmune conditions and encourage people to seek medical advice when they experience symptoms.”



Founded by medical physiologist and humanitarian Asal Chaharsough-Shirazi, who was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM), ASA Foundation is a volunteer-led charity that raises awareness of autoimmune conditions, supports affected people and families, and provides training for healthcare professionals.



“Many people spend years trying to understand their symptoms,” said Asal. “I am delighted to welcome Princess Shorouq and look forward to continuing our work to raise awareness and help people recognise the signs and seek appropriate medical advice.”



GB News presenter Nana Akua is one of the charity’s UK ambassadors and Solitta Jewels’ Global Ambassador. She will host the charity’s C.U.R.E. Gala at The Londoner in London on 25 September 2026.



The Foundation has received several awards recognising its work in autoimmune health, healthcare education and social impact.



About ASA Foundation



The Autoimmune Support & Awareness Foundation works to connect people affected by autoimmune conditions, improve understanding and raise awareness. Its C.U.R.E. mission stands for Connect, Understand, Raise Awareness and Educate.



Press enquiries: info@asafoundation.org.uk 07843055357

www.asafoundation.org.uk