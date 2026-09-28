ZYMIX responds by bringing functions that already sit within the same digital journey into one connected environment.

Unified product architecture connects messaging and calls, social content, short-form video, communities, events, news, payments and digital services through one user environment.



London, 28 September 2026 — ZYMIX, the UK Social SuperApp built for the next generation of users, today launches nationwide with a unified product architecture designed to reduce the fragmentation created by separate communications, social media, video, news, events, utility and payment applications.



The launch addresses a smartphone experience that has become increasingly divided across specialist services, each with its own account, interface, notification stream and user journey. Tasks that form part of the same real-world activity, such as discovering an event, inviting friends, organising a group, buying a ticket and settling shared costs, can require several applications before that activity is complete.



ZYMIX responds by bringing functions that already sit within the same digital journey into one connected environment. Its five principal areas - Chat, Mix, Discover, Me and AI - operate through a shared identity, communications layer and account infrastructure. Each retains a dedicated interface, but activity can move between conversations, content, communities, services and transactions without forcing the user to repeatedly change applications, accounts or workflows.



The platform enters a UK market in which the superapp model has not achieved the mainstream adoption seen in parts of Asia. ZYMIX has been developed for the way young people in Britain communicate, discover, organise and pay, rather than adapting an established overseas product for the UK.



Nikita Sun, Chief Strategy and Corporate Affairs Officer at ZYMIX, said: “Digital fragmentation is no longer simply a crowded home screen. It is embedded in the way a single activity is divided between different identities, interfaces and notification systems. Chat makes communication the layer through which other activity can move, removing the break between a conversation and the action that follows it. Mix places publishing, discovery and short-form video on one social graph, while Discover provides an extensible environment for events, news, communities, games and mini apps. Me connects identity, privacy, rewards and payments through one account layer. Together, these areas replace a series of disconnected journeys with one interoperable product architecture.”



Chat connects communication with action



Chat integrates one-to-one and group messaging, voice messages, photo sharing, stickers, read receipts, quote replies, notification controls, real-time translation, and voice and group calls. Translation operates within the conversation, removing the need to copy messages into another service, while communication remains connected to activity elsewhere in ZYMIX. The architecture also connects Chat directly with ZYMIX Wallet, allowing peer-to-peer transfers and cash gifts to be initiated from within a conversation. Messaging therefore acts as shared infrastructure across the platform rather than an isolated feature, linking communication with content sharing, community organisation, discovery and payments.



Mix unifies publishing, discovery and short-form video



Mix combines social publishing and short-form video through Following, Explore and Video. Users can maintain existing connections, discover broader content, and publish or view text, images and vertical video through the same profile and social graph. Short-form video sits within the wider social and communications architecture rather than operating as a separate product. Users control how their content is shared and who can access it, while publicly displayed follower counts have been removed to reduce the prominence of visible popularity metrics and place greater emphasis on the content and connections users choose.



Discover brings services, events and communities into the platform



Discover uses a mini-app architecture to provide lightweight services within ZYMIX without requiring users to download and maintain another standalone application. This gives the platform an extensible framework through which new services can be introduced as connected experiences rather than separate products. The environment brings together event discovery and ticketing, selected UK news content and channels, mini games, communities and participation tools. Through ZYMIX’s integration with Ticket Tailor, users can discover events, buy and share tickets, and add events to their calendar within the same environment they use to communicate and organise with friends.



Groups Nearby uses proximity-based discovery to help users find relevant groups and societies and connect digital discovery with local communities. Point Mall, Task Center and Invite & Earn provide access to participation and reward functions within the same service layer.



Me provides one identity, Wallet and account-control layer



Me brings together the user profile, ZYMIX Wallet, ZYPoints, privacy settings and account management. It provides a single control point across the platform, including account privacy settings. Integrated within Me, ZYMIX Wallet supports GBP and EUR balances, account and e-SIM top-ups, peer-to-peer transfers and shared-expense management.



AI-powered assistance, connected tools and everyday services



AI is part of ZYMIX’s wider product vision, complementing other four launch areas. ZYMIX AI includes functions spanning entertainment, content discovery, voice interaction and personal assistance.



Users can connect their chosen platforms and digital services, and ask their ZYMIX AI assistant to find files, organise information, discover content and support everyday tasks. Further AI capabilities will roll out throughout 2026.



Nikita Sun commented: “ZYMIX is not placing another collection of standalone features on the smartphone. It is rebuilding the relationship between them so that communication, content, discovery and payments can operate as consecutive parts of the same journey. The product competes for simplicity rather than attention, reducing the number of systems users need to navigate while keeping each function clear and purposeful.”



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About ZYMIX

ZYMIX is the UK’s first social SuperApp built for Gen Z, bringing together everything that connects young people today — messaging, communities, events, content, payments and discovery — in one seamless platform. Designed to replace fragmented digital experiences, ZYMIX gives users one place to connect, create, discover and engage, without the need to switch between multiple apps.



Notes to editors



The commercial precedent for integrated consumer ecosystems is well established. Tencent reported more than 1.4 billion combined monthly active accounts for Weixin and WeChat in the first quarter of 2025, supported by an ecosystem spanning communications, social content, payments, Mini Programs and commercial services. Western platforms are exploring the same direction: X has set out an ambition to become an “everything app” and introduced XChat as a messaging service connected to its existing network. Together, these developments point to growing interest in bringing more of daily digital life into connected ecosystems.



ZYMIX Wallet: Payment services within ZYMIX Wallet are provided by Mangopay U.K. Limited, an electronic money institution authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011, FCA reference 984753. ZYMIX provides the consumer-facing Wallet and wider platform experience, while Mangopay provides the regulated payment infrastructure and safeguards user funds.



ZYPoints: ZYPoints is ZYMIX’s participation and rewards system. Eligible activity includes a five-point daily check-in and seven-day streak, new-user tasks such as completing a profile and making a first deposit, daily engagement tasks including likes and comments, growth tasks such as following ten accounts, and Invite & Earn, which awards 100 points for an eligible referral. The system also includes Lucky Spin and Point Mall, where available rewards and redemption options are presented. Individual activities, values and rewards may change as the programme develops.



The app currently includes a test concept called Paw Voice, an entertainment experience exploring AI interpretation of pet behaviour and vocalisation. Paw Voice is being developed for entertainment and is not a veterinary or medical service.