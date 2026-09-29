It has a genuine focus on mechanical watchmaking and innovation, while offering something distinctive within our existing collection

Rudell The Jewellers is pleased to announce the arrival of ZENITH at its Wolverhampton showroom, introducing a new name to its already established collection of fine Swiss watches.



For more than 160 years, ZENITH has occupied a special place in the world of mechanical watchmaking. Founded in Le Locle in 1865 by Georges Favre-Jacot, the manufacture was built around an ambitious idea for its time, bringing the different skills involved in watchmaking together under one roof. It was an approach that helped establish the modern concept of the Swiss manufacture and set the foundations for ZENITH's future.



Since then, the name has become associated with the development of precision mechanical movements. ZENITH's history includes more than 2,333 chronometry prizes, reflecting a long-standing focus on accuracy and technical achievement. Though perhaps its most recognisable contribution came in 1969, when the manufacture introduced El Primero, the world's first automatic high-frequency chronograph. Operating at 36,000 vibrations per hour, the movement could measure time to one-tenth of a second and went on to become one of the defining achievements in ZENITH's history.



But the significance of ZENITH today extends well beyond its historic movements. The manufacture continues to develop its own calibres in Le Locle, combining traditional mechanical watchmaking with an ongoing interest in new technology and performance. Its collections reflect different aspects of that approach, from the chronograph-focused CHRONOMASTER to the more contemporary DEFY, the aviation-inspired PILOT and the G.F.J., which revisits the celebrated Calibre 135.



It is this combination of history, technical expertise, and a forward-looking approach that makes ZENITH a fitting addition to Rudell's watch collection.



Over the many decades, Rudells has built a diverse selection of watches that reflects the breadth of modern horology. The collection includes renowned names such as Patek Philippe, OMEGA, Longines and Grand Seiko, alongside a selection of pre-owned timepieces, all bringing something different to the collection.



ZENITH adds another dimension to that offering. Its reputation for high-frequency chronographs gives it a particularly strong position within the collection, while its wider range means there is more to the manufacture than its famous El Primero movement.



For Rudells, the arrival of ZENITH represents an opportunity to introduce clients in Wolverhampton to a manufacture that may be familiar to experienced watch enthusiasts but less widely known to those beginning to explore fine watchmaking.



“ZENITH has a remarkable story, but what particularly appealed to us is that its history is still very much connected to what the brand is doing today,” says Jon Weston, Managing Director of Rudell The Jewellers. “It has a genuine focus on mechanical watchmaking and innovation, while offering something distinctive within our existing collection. We are very pleased to be able to introduce the brand to our clients in Wolverhampton.”



ZENITH's arrival at Rudells feels like a natural extension of an already established watch collection. With its own identity, extensive history, and continued focus on mechanical innovation, ZENITH brings a different perspective to the brands already represented at Rudells.



ZENITH is now available to discover at Rudell The Jewellers in Wolverhampton, where clients can explore the manufacture's collections and learn more about one of Switzerland's most significant names in mechanical watchmaking.







ENDS

Notes to Editors

For further information, please contact:

Paulina Jaworska – Marketing Content Specialist

Rudell the Jewellers

Phone: 01902 423308

Email: marketing@rudells.com

City Centre, 97 Darlington St, Wolverhampton WV1 4HB

www.rudells.com