New 'App store of open source' is one stop shop serving the fast-growing MariaDB community's needs for applications, developer tools, cloud platforms and projects.



HELSINKI, Finland – 30 September 2026 – The MariaDB Foundation today announces the MariaDB Server Ecosystem Hub has exceeded 200 entries, just six months after launch.



The Hub is a curated, open directory of MariaDB Server approved products, services and open-source projects. The ecosystem spans cloud and hosting platforms, monitoring and observability, backup and recovery, security, migration, connectivity, DevOps, analytics, AI and application development, content management, e-commerce and complete business applications.



The Ecosystem Hub launched in March 2026 to answer one simple question: how can users combine MariaDB Server with the most innovative open source solutions from other vendors to build and operate complete systems?



“The MariaDB ecosystem has always been larger than any one company or product,” said Anna Widenius, CEO of the MariaDB Foundation. “Reaching 200 entries makes that breadth much easier to see and navigate. Developers and organisations can discover the tools they need, while the companies and open-source projects building with MariaDB become more accessible to the community.”



Its 200 solutions include database connectors and management tools, managed MariaDB services, hosting providers, monitoring platforms, migration technologies, enterprise applications and open-source projects. Together, they demonstrate the many roles MariaDB Server plays in real deployments - from powering websites and SaaS applications to supporting analytics, AI, enterprise systems and sovereign cloud infrastructure.



The open source directory for MariaDB’s fast-growing community



Alongside individual solutions, the Hub includes Solution Stacks: curated, production-oriented architectures showing how MariaDB Server can be combined with complementary technologies to address a particular use case.



The first published stack, the Privacy-First Collaboration Stack, brings together MariaDB Server, Nextcloud and Passbolt to provide an open-source foundation for file collaboration, password management and data control. Further stacks are being developed around areas including sovereign infrastructure, e-commerce, multicloud independence, high availability and open web performance.



“The next step is to connect more of these individual technologies into useful architectures,” Widenius said. “A directory helps people discover what exists. Solution Stacks show how the pieces can work together to solve an actual business or technical problem.”



ENDS



About the MariaDB ecosystem

Listings in the MariaDB Server Ecosystem Hub are free. The MariaDB Foundation welcomes submissions from maintainers, technology companies, cloud and hosting providers, application developers and service providers whose products or projects support MariaDB Server.



Each entry explains what the technology does, how it works with MariaDB and where users can find documentation, source code or further information.

Organisations and open-source projects working with MariaDB Server can submit an entry at ecohub.mariadb.org/get-involved.



About MariaDB Foundation

MariaDB Foundation is the global non-profit organisation supporting the continuity, openness and adoption of MariaDB Server. The Foundation works with contributors, users, companies and research organisations worldwide to ensure that MariaDB Server remains technically strong, openly governed and available to everyone.



MariaDB Server is one of the world’s most widely deployed open-source relational databases. It is developed by a global community and used across cloud platforms, hosting environments, public-sector systems, enterprise applications and some of the world’s largest websites.



For more information, visit mariadb.org.