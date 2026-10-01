RoleMapper set to shake up job levelling and evaluation practices with launch of RoleEvaluate



• Current job levelling and evaluation practices and systems simply aren’t fit for purpose: not robust, not defensible, not designed for AI-enabled work, and not ready for pay transparency at scale.



• RoleEvaluate rips up the rulebook, delivering a new solution designed for a world of pay transparency and AI-driven workforce transformation.



EXETER, 1st October 2026: RoleMapper, the job levelling and job architecture platform, has today announced the launch of RoleEvaluate, a new AI-assisted job levelling and evaluation solution built for pay transparency and the changing world of AI-enabled work.



The Context

The reward and compensation landscape is changing at a pace traditional levelling and evaluation systems simply can’t keep up with:



• The EU Pay Transparency Directive (EUPTD) shifts the burden of proof onto employers: they must affirmatively demonstrate how pay is determined from one role to the next



• AI, agents and skills are redefining the work - the structure and content of jobs are changing faster than traditional frameworks were designed to accommodate



• Traditional job evaluation approaches were largely designed for a more stable world of work, they are not robust, not defensible, not designed for AI-enabled work, and not ready for pay transparency at scale



RoleEvaluate has been built for the new era of AI and pay transparency. A new, market-leading levelling framework, combined with an analytical point-factor evaluation methodology, designed against pay transparency legislation and equal pay case law. It has been built on robust scientific foundations and designed for the impact of AI and the changing world of work.



Sara Hill, CEO, RoleMapper, says: Most levelling and evaluation systems weren’t built for this moment, they’ve been retrofitted to survive it. We’ve gone deep into taking this apart: talking to Reward leaders, digging into legislation and case law, and bringing in the methodologists, scientists and AI experts who actually understand how fair evaluation works.



Continues Hill: What we found confirmed what a lot of HR and Reward leaders already suspect, that old systems don’t hold up. So, we built one that does. RoleEvaluate is defensible by design, built to scale beyond the specialist few, and connected to the rest of your job data. Not retrofitted but built for now.”



Why Now?



The EU Pay Transparency Directive

The EU Pay Transparency Directive strikes at the heart of how organisations pay their people. It requires employers to value work using objective, gender-neutral criteria, which covers skills, effort, responsibility and working conditions in a way that's documented and explainable, then publish pay ranges and the criteria for progression between them.



Crucially, organisations must also group and report on workers doing work of equal value across functions, not just within them: a warehouse worker compared with retail staff, a financial analyst compared with a marketing analyst.



Employees can request the average pay of their comparator group, and any unexplained gap of 5% or more triggers a mandatory joint pay assessment. One firm in Italy has already fielded 50 such requests.



Increasing Equal Pay Claims

Equal pay claims are also rising, with more law firms mobilising large-scale equal pay claims, costing organisations millions in litigation fees, time, and resources. The cost of getting it wrong is very real:



• Spain: Regulatory enforcement fines resulting in €225K PER VIOLATION



• UK: Birmingham City Council (£650m+) and Asda (potential liability £1bn+)



• France: Large company (€500M payroll) up to 1% of payroll annually, €5M ANNUAL EXPOSURE



• US: equal pay cases Goldman Sachs settled for $215 million in 2023. Google: ~15,500 women, pay disparities across roles, $118M





AI, the changing nature of work and broken job foundations



Bersin states that “We’ve entered a world where AI will reinvent almost every job”, but with 86% of organisations still running manual levelling processes, 70% of the skills required for most jobs expected to change by 2030 , and 71% of people already working outside their job description , current frameworks clearly aren’t fit for purpose.



Continues Hill: “Organisations are moving to AI-first operating models: flatter structures, fewer managers, and more senior individual contributors working alongside agents. We believe RoleEvaluate to be one of the most robust, future-proofed levelling and evaluation systems in the world. Most job evaluation systems are stuck in the last century. They weren't built for an ever-changing world of work. They weren't built for pay transparency legislation. And they don't hold up anymore.



So, we ripped up the rulebook and built something flexible and agile enough to move as fast as the world of work and changing legislation. Every decision has to be defensible and that demands a system that's built for scrutiny, and the future of work."



RoleEvaluate: Defensible, connected, scalable. Built on evidence and robust methodology



RoleEvaluate's methodology was built by a cross-disciplinary team of practising job evaluation methodologists, work-design researchers, behavioural and data scientists. Its factor design was built bottom-up against the EU Pay Transparency Directive's four regulatory criteria; skills, effort, responsibility and working conditions, and tested against 20 years of EU and US equal pay case law.



RoleEvaluate has been built for future of work, with work-value factors designed to reflect changing nature of work and AI-native operating models.



Extensive market research into the challenges and limitations of existing approaches and systems with levelling and evaluation at scale in AI and Pay Transparency and addresses 10 hidden sources of bias by design.



A hybrid levelling framework and point-factor evaluation system, in one platform



A Hybrid Levelling Framework & Point-Factor Evaluation System, combining the simplicity and transparency of a levelling and classification framework, with the analytical rigour of point-factor job evaluation.



RoleMapper's hybrid approach to levelling and evaluation has been set out as a defensible route to Pay Transparency Directive compliance by leading employment counsel Lewis Silkin (Job evaluation, classification and the Pay Transparency Directive, November 2025).



One Connected System

RoleEvaluate is a living system, with levels, job architecture, job descriptions and skills connected in one place, and updated as your organisation evolves. One system holding the whole chain: the level, the job architecture it sits in, the job description that evidenced it, and the skills that differentiate it.



RoleEvaluate Key Features:

1. Robust, market-leading levelling and evaluation methodology

• Robust, market-leading, EUPTD Compliant levelling framework and point-factor evaluation methodology designed for pay transparency and the changing world of AI-enabled work.



2. Hybrid Levelling Framework & Point-Factor Evaluation System

• A Hybrid Levelling Framework & Point-Factor Evaluation System, combining the simplicity and transparency of a levelling and classification framework with the analytical rigour of points-factor job evaluation



3. Easy to Adopt without Disruption

• Adopt a rigorous, EUPTD-compliant levelling methodology without changing your grading or pay structure – easy to adopt and implement



4. Customisable & Scalable Levelling Framework

• Easily translate, scale and embed your framework across your entire organization



5. Easy to use, designed for the infrequent user

• A levelling classification and evaluation system easy to use, easy to explain, designed for the infrequent user, not just the trained few. The methodology lives in the product rather than in training materials



6. Governance & Auditability

• Governed levelling with a complete audit trail - every decision recorded, attributable and explainable, for the life of the role.



7. Calibration & Comparability

• Easy calibration and comparison across roles, teams, job families and categories of workers. Calibration is built into the workflow.



8. AI decision support

• AI as decision support - speed in levelling & evaluation without giving up the human judgement that makes it defensible



9. Intelligent JD and job information

• Governed, AI-generated job descriptions: standardised, level-aligned, with skills and proficiencies built in. AI and our proprietary job model draft a job description in minutes, customized to your organization



10. Connected data: living system

• A living system: levels, job architecture, job descriptions and skills connected in one place, and updated as your organisation evolves.



11. Agentic Delivery

• Bring your levelling framework, job architecture, job descriptions and skills to where your users already work, with governance, guardrails and workflows running underneath.

Ends



About RoleMapper

RoleMapper is a job levelling and job architecture platform that helps organisations design, structure and manage their jobs and skills. We turn job data into decisions HR teams can defend, bringing job architecture, job descriptions, skills, levelling and evaluation together in one connected, governed platform. RoleEvaluate is RoleMapper's levelling and job evaluation solution, built for pay transparency and designed for the impact of AI and the future of work.



MEDIA CONTACT

Lisa Doherty

Lisa.doherty@rolemapper.tech