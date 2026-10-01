Amazon’s total UK activities generated more than £30 billion in revenue in 2025. Behind those numbers are a growing number of sellers making decisions based on three core questions: Can I sell it? Does it sell? Is it profitable?



Now, two companies with tools built especially for those sellers are combining their wealth of expertise to bring the next step in sourcing software.



More than 100,000 UK-based sellers now operate on Amazon, generating more than £4 billion in export sales in 2025 alone, underlining the scale of the marketplace these independent sellers are operating within.



SellerAmp, with their sourcing software SellerAmp SAS, is trusted by more than 100,000 Amazon sellers worldwide and has now partnered with product sourcing platform ArbiSource to provide the next step forward in sourcing tools - turning hours of manual research into fast, profitable decisions.



ArbiSource finds it. SellerAmp analyses it. Sellers decide.



"Sourcing is where sellers lose the most time and the most money," said Al Carlton, founder of SellerAmp. "This partnership takes the slog out of finding products and gives sellers the confidence to act fast on the ones that are actually worth it."



Say Goodbye to Hours of Searching



Finding inventory is where Amazon resellers expend the most time and effort - endless tabs, endless retailer sites, most of it a dead end.



ArbiSource takes over the time-consuming search for sellers, scanning retailer websites and automatically bringing potential profit deals straight to the forefront. Then SellerAmp SAS steps in to analyse the data that makes or breaks a sourcing decision: profitability, ROI, sales performance, Buy Box competition, eligibility and deal-breaking alerts - instantly. This combination of carefully developed tools saves sellers time, effort and money by doing the most labour-intensive part of sourcing profitable products itself.



"UK sellers are up against a global marketplace, often on their own," said Callum Boyd, founder of ArbiSource. "This gives them the speed and edge that used to belong only to the big players."



A Movement, Not a Side Hustle



Independent sellers aren't a small niche anymore - they're over 60% of everything sold on Amazon, and have generated more than £1.8 trillion since 2000. Some UK sellers are building a side income, others are scaling into six- and seven-figure businesses. Either way, the winners are the ones who make faster, smarter calls on where they put their money.



Levelling the Playing Field



Big retailers have buying teams and serious tech behind every stocking decision. Most independent sellers have neither - just themselves, a laptop, and the drive to succeed.



ArbiSource and SellerAmp SAS help to level the playing field. Discovery and analysis, combined, in one seamless workflow - while the seller stays firmly in control. Because a "good deal" means something different to everyone: fast turnover, better margins, reliable replenishables, or a niche category nobody else has touched. The tools do the legwork. The seller makes the call.



Sources:

Amazon UK — 2025 economic impact and tax contribution for the £30bn UK revenue

https://www.aboutamazon.co.uk/news/company-news/amazon-econo...

Creditsafe reports.



Notes to editors



Al Carlton (SellerAmp) and Callum Boyd (ArbiSource) are available for interview.

High-res logos and product screenshots available on request.



About SellerAmp



SellerAmp provides product analysis technology used by more than 100,000 Amazon sellers worldwide. SellerAmp SAS brings profitability, sales data, Buy Box insights, selling eligibility, alerts and other essential product information together to help sellers answer three crucial questions: Can I sell it? Does it sell? Is it profitable?



About ArbiSource



ArbiSource helps online arbitrage sellers uncover potential sourcing opportunities by scanning retailer websites, reducing the time spent manually searching for products and giving sellers more opportunities to investigate.



Media Contacts



SellerAmp: Al Carlton, Founder - al@selleramp.com

ArbiSource: Callum Boyd, Founder - callum@arbisource.com

(07542358063)