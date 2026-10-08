Rudding Park, the hotel, spa and golf resort in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, has launched The Great Yorkshire Golf Adventure, a unique experience combining team-building, competition and Yorkshire storytelling within an immersive 18-hole adventure golf course. Designed to bring people together through shared experiences, the experience provides an engaging alternative to traditional team-building activities.



The Great Yorkshire Golf Adventure takes players on a journey across Yorkshire through a series of holes inspired by the county's most famous landmarks, legends and icons. From Vikings and Guy Fawkes to York Minster, Whitby, the Flying Scotsman and the Yorkshire Dales, every hole combines friendly competition with a celebration of Yorkshire's rich heritage. Teams can compete on leaderboards, take part in challenges and enjoy a relaxed, inclusive experience suitable for all.



The Great Yorkshire Golf Adventure, the flagship experience of the wider Gimme Golf concept, allows businesses to create bespoke events combining adventure golf with TrackMan Driving Range competitions, six-hole short-course golf, food and drink, networking events and private hospitality.



Set within the grounds of Rudding Park, the experience can be integrated with meetings, conferences, overnight stays, dining and well-being experiences and use of the resort's extensive event facilities, creating a complete corporate offering in one destination.



Janet Scally, Sales Director at Rudding Park said: "Businesses are increasingly looking for experiences that bring colleagues together in meaningful ways. The Great Yorkshire Golf Adventure offers something different – a shared experience that encourages conversation, collaboration and friendly competition while celebrating the county we are proud to call home.



Gimme Golf has been designed to be inclusive, social and accessible, allowing people of all abilities to participate and enjoy themselves together. Whether it's a conference breakout activity, a client hospitality event, a well-being activity, team celebration or a corporate away day, the experience creates memorable moments that help build stronger connections."



Corporate Groups with a minimum of 10 people can choose from:



18 Holes on The Great Yorkshire Golf Adventure, £10 per person



18 Holes on The Great Yorkshire Golf Adventure,

a drink, pizza and private use of the Masters Suite

with Suffleboard and board games, £29 per person







For media enquiries, please contact:

Nicola Cook, Marketing Director, nicola.cook@ruddingpark.com 01423 844804

Imagery and video content





About The Great Yorkshire Golf Adventure

The Great Yorkshire Golf Adventure is an immersive 18-hole adventure golf experience located at Rudding Park, Harrogate. Inspired by Yorkshire's landmarks, history, legends and culture, it takes visitors on a journey across the county through storytelling, competition and play.





About Gimme Golf

Gimme Golf is a golf experience at Rudding Park built around the philosophy ‘Serious About Golf. Serious About Fun.’ Combining adventure golf, a TrackMan Driving Range, 6 hole short-course, coaching, food, drink and social experiences, Gimme Golf aims to make golf accessible and enjoyable for all.