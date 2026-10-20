Howdens, the UK’s number one trade kitchen supplier, is back with TradeFest:Better than a Sale, giving tradespeople the chance to win a brand new van bundle worth over £65,000, including DEWALT tools, insurance and road tax.



Trade customers can visit their local depot throughout TradeFest to experience the best deals, events, competitions and more. Austin Cooke, Managing Director at Howdens, said: “TradeFest is about celebrating the trade, giving our customers even more value for their customers and creating something they can only experience at Howdens".



Trade customers will receive one entry to the win a van competition with each kitchen invoice, and three entries with each Lamona appliance purchased. Customers in the ROI can win a holiday voucher with €2,500.



Howdens offers a wide range of kitchen and bedroom collections, from best on budget to premium Classic Timber Kitchens with 24 paint-to-order options, along with joinery, doors, and flooring. Kitchens feature rigid cabinets and are manufactured in their factories, and are backed by a 25-year cabinet guarantee. Products are available from stock at over 850 depots across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, ensuring availability

when needed.



Howdens is also the exclusive supplier of Lamona appliances, Oake & Gray flooring, and Fuller & Forge ironmongery, providing a complete solution for any

project. Homeowners can get started by booking a free design appointment online, and local depots can help in finding a tradesperson if needed.



Find out more at www.howdens.com.