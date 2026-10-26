we’ve always believed the best gifts are the ones that lead to shared moments long after they’re opened.

Independent gifting brand Cupidly will bring its “Gift Them Moments” Christmas campaign to John Lewis Glasgow this November, unveiling new gift sets and a limited-edition collection of Christmas-scented soy wax candles.



Glasgow, Scotland, 26 October 2026 - Glasgow gifting brand Cupidly is bringing its Christmas range to John Lewis Glasgow this November with a limited-time pop-up designed to help shoppers find thoughtful gifts for the people they love.



Built around Cupidly’s Christmas message, “Gift them moments this Christmas”, the pop-up will give shoppers the opportunity to discover the brand’s range in person, including its signature Coupon Books, Couple’s Challenge scratch-off experiences, glass soy wax candles and a selection of new Christmas gift sets.



The event will also mark the arrival of a limited-edition range of Christmas-scented glass soy wax candles, available in both small and large sizes. Created especially for the festive season, the candles will sit alongside Cupidly’s existing gifting range and offer shoppers another option for Christmas presents, stocking fillers and seasonal gifting.



Cupidly will also launch its new gift sets at the pop-up, combining complementary products into ready-to-gift packages for Christmas. The sets have been developed to make choosing a thoughtful present easier while retaining the experience-led approach behind the Cupidly range.



Rather than focusing solely on traditional physical gifts, Cupidly designs products intended to encourage shared experiences, quality time and memorable moments between partners, friends and family.



Ali Cairney, founder of Cupidly, said:



“Christmas is obviously a huge gifting moment, but we’ve always believed the best gifts are the ones that lead to shared moments long after they’re opened. Whether that’s a date night, a cosy evening together, trying something new or simply spending more time with someone you care about.



"That’s where ‘Gift them moments this Christmas’ came from. We wanted the John Lewis pop-up to feel like more than shelves of products. It gives people the opportunity to pick things up, explore the different ideas and find something that feels right for the person they’re buying for.



"We’re particularly excited to use the pop-up to introduce our new gift sets and limited-edition Christmas candles. It’s a chance for us to create something specifically for festive gifting and let customers experience the Cupidly range in person.”



The pop-up will also include an interactive Spin the Wheel experience. Customers making a purchase will receive a free spin, with every customer taking home a prize. Prizes will include Date Night scratch cards, Cupidly tote bags, mystery gifts and Cupidly candles.



The activation has been designed to bring some of the discovery and interaction of Cupidly’s products into the shopping experience itself.



For a business that has developed much of its customer base online, the John Lewis pop-up also gives Cupidly the opportunity to meet customers face-to-face during the busiest gifting period of the year.



Ali added:



“Selling online means we can reach customers across the UK and beyond, but there’s something completely different about watching someone discover the products in person. They can open a Coupon Book, look through the ideas, smell the candles and compare gifts side by side. Being able to do that in John Lewis Glasgow in the run-up to Christmas makes this a particularly exciting pop-up for us.”



The Cupidly Christmas pop-up will take place at John Lewis Glasgow, Buchanan Galleries, 2-8 November 2026.



Customers will be able to shop the Christmas range, new gift sets and limited-edition candles throughout the pop-up while stocks last.



ENDS



For press enquiries, product samples, interviews or high-resolution imagery:



Ali Cairney

Founder, Cupidly

[email protected]

07446 872 621

https://www.cupidly.co.uk/



Notes to editors



About Cupidly

Cupidly is a Glasgow gifting brand creating products designed around connection, shared experiences and thoughtful gifting. Its range includes Coupon Books, Couple’s Challenge scratch-off experiences, soy wax candles and gift sets for partners, friends and family.



Cupidly’s Christmas campaign, “Gift them moments this Christmas”, encourages shoppers to give gifts that can lead to experiences and memories beyond Christmas Day.



Pop-up details: John Lewis & Partners Glasgow, Buchanan Galleries, Buchanan Street, Glasgow G1 2GF

Monday 2 - Sunday 8 November 2026.



Products available will include: new Cupidly Christmas gift sets; limited-edition Christmas-scented glass soy wax candles in small and large sizes; Coupon Books; Couple’s Challenge scratch-off gifts; and other Cupidly gifting products.



For every purchase made at the pop-up, customers will also receive a free spin of the wheel, with every customer winning a gift.