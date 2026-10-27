Positive and Fast Growth Advisors partner to bring world-class messaging to UK startups



London and Paris 27 October 2026 - Positive, the London-based PR credibility experts and Fast Growth Advisors, the French-founded leader in Message Market Fit (MMF) for B2B startups, today announced their partnership bringing AI-powered market positioning to the UK for the first time.



The Message Market Fit methodology uses proprietary AI techniques to objectively measure B2B marketing promises against the latest customer needs. Building on Fast Growth Advisors’ audit of 369 post-funding French startups, the goal is to help British companies build global credibility to their marketing claims at AI speed.



Using frontier AI techniques, the team scrutinised the publicly available data of 370 funded UK startups to discover:



68% of UK startups are unreadable to the AI engines their buyers use



The average message clarity score was just 45.5 out of 75, barely 60% of the potential, and no startup scored over 85%



Lack of clarity affects all investment rounds - pre-seed, seed, Series A, Series B, and beyond

Free practical advice



The English language version of the Message Market Fit Report is available now. For those interested in learning more, a bespoke overview and detailed Message-Market Fit audits with recommendations will highlight positioning issues and potential remedies. These company-specific reports break current messaging issues in detail and offer practical advice on how to align customer needs with future messaging.



Remove guesswork from marketing



Paul Maher, founder of Positive commented. “Credibility is about consistency. Unsuccessful awareness campaigns built on unclear messaging cost the same as those that excel. The key is sharper differentiators which mirror the fast- changing requirements of buyers. Before MMF, comms professionals relied on gut feel. There was no objective gauge of Message-Market fit. Now, and for free, we can objectively audit messaging, before committing to expensive marketing communications.”



Hervé Dhélin, Fast Growth Advisors founder said. “When we measured the booming French startup scene, the question we heard most, from investors and founders alike, was “Is this solely a French, or a European, startup problem?” Europe’s largest ecosystem, the UK, is the right place to find out.”



The context: B2B buyers now turn to AI first

According to “The Answer Economy’, a G2 study of 1,076 B2B software buyers published in April 2026, 51% start their purchase research in an AI assistant more often than a search engine with 53% saying AI search makes their research more productive a results in one out of three buyers buying from a vendor they had never heard of. Clear, machine-readable messaging is now a condition of making shortlists. The Answer Economy: G2's 2026 AI Search Insight Report.

Hervé Dhélin and Paul Maher previously worked together in senior roles at Mercury Interactive, purchased for $4.6 billion by IT giant HPE.



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About Fast Growth Advisors



Fast Growth Advisors is a French consultancy founded by Hervé Dhélin, positioned as “the Message-Market Fit firm” for post-funding B2B startups and scale-ups in Europe. It publishes the Message-Market Fit Observatory, an annual study of message clarity among funded startups, and was named Best B2B Message-Market Fit Consultancy 2026 for Europe by UK magazine Acquisition International. fast-growth.fr



About Positive

Founded in London in 2009, Positive is a PR, content and AI optimisation (AIO) agency dedicated to B2B tech. Winner of the SABRE Awards EMEA in 2022, 2024 and 2026, it works with companies including Okta, Boomi, Quantexa and Sectigo across the UK, EMEA and the United States. positivemarketing.com



Press contacts

Fast Growth Advisors : Hervé Dhélin, [email protected] , +33 63722 2850

Positive Marketing : Paul Maher, [email protected], +44 20 3637 0640