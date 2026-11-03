• New statistics from the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) reveal the hidden impact of unused subscriptions on people’s personal finances.

• Findings also show almost halfof adults have hidden or downplayed spending from those closest to them.

• Research released as part of MaPS’ Talk Money Week, with this year’s theme encouraging people to take small actions to improve their finances, because ‘it all counts’.



Around one in three (31%) UK adults have paid for a subscription or service they no longer use, startling new Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) research has revealed.



The figures, released during the organisation’s flagship UK-wide annual campaign Talk Money Week (2-6 November), shine a light on the hidden impact of unused subscriptions on personal finances, as well as the importance of being open and honest about money.



The survey of more than 2,000 UK adults further reveals almost half (48%) of people have hidden or downplayed their spending from a partner or family member. When it comes to hiding the cost of purchases, gifts and presents comes top (40%), followed by clothes and fashion items (37%), and general online shopping (31%).



The good news though is that even simple actions can make a big difference. With this year’s theme, “It All Counts”, MaPS is encouraging people to take small, realistic steps to feel more in control of their money.



This could be checking a pension, starting a conversation about a money worry with someone you trust, or using a budget planner to keep on top of your expenses each month.



Zoe Burns-Shore, Executive Director for Customer Delivery, at the Money and Pensions Service, said:



"Right now, many people across the UK are under financial pressure.



“Rising costs, unexpected expenses and wider economic uncertainty can make managing money feel overwhelming, but you are not alone and even small changes can make a big difference.



“Whether it’s making a budget, shopping around for a better deal on your bills, or cancelling that unused subscription, it all counts.



“This Talk Money Week I would encourage everyone to take that first step towards feeling more confident and in control of their financial future.”



Carolyn Pearson, 61 years old, is self-employed and lives in Leeds. She turned to MoneyHelper, the free and impartial money and pensions guidance service operated by MaPS, when she realised she was getting in debt each month:



"In the past I would look at my online banking, set monthly goals, and make a spreadsheet to see how much I needed to pay myself and how much I could afford to save.



“MoneyHelper's budget tracker took things to the next level because it shows all the hidden costs like travel insurance, house insurance, car insurance, car tax, car MOT, and subscriptions. It showed me I was in the red each month, and so I needed to pay myself more money.”



Carolyn also used MoneyHelper to make some small changes towards saving.



"I clicked on an energy comparison site and renegotiated my tariff with Eon, slicing off £20 a month on my gas and electric bills. In total I'll probably save about £500 pounds a year.



“If I can inspire people to use the budget tracker then that’s great - I think it's a really empowering tool."



Actions of all sizes can help improve financial wellbeing over time. To show that it all counts, MaPS has set out five simple steps people can take today to feel more confident and in control of their money.



1. Shop around for the best deal on your bills. Make sure you're getting the best deal on energy bills by comparing prices and seeing if a switch could help you save before winter.

2. Check what you’re entitled to. If you’re struggling or perhaps if your circumstances have changed you may be eligible for extra financial support. To find out more about what you may be entitled to, try MoneyHelper’s free benefits calculator.

3. Think about budgeting. Whether you’re living from one pay day to the next, or simply want a clearer picture of your finances, a budget is a good place to start. Use MoneyHelper’s free Budget Planner to see what is coming in and out of your account each month and identify savings.

4. Talking is important. The more openly we talk about money the more in control we feel. It is cliché but a problem shared is a problem halved. For useful tips on how to start the conversation, check out the free information available on MoneyHelper.

5. It all counts. Taking the first step can often be the hardest, but no action is too small. Choose one manageable thing you can do today to feel more confident and in control of your money.









ENDS



For further media enquiries, please contact the MaPS Press Office on 020 8132 5284 / [email protected].



Notes to Editors



• The research was conducted by YouGov and took place between 24-29th September 2026. The research was conducted online making it easier for people to answer honestly about personal finances.

• This full survey was conducted among a sample of 2,134 UK adults (18+) and includes boosts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to ensure a representative sample with sufficient interviews to report findings for each nation.

• Results have been weighted to be representative of the UK adult population on age, gender, region, ethnicity and social grade.

• The term “money” within this press release refers to personal finances.



About Talk Money Week



Talk Money Week is an opportunity for everyone across the UK to come together and get involved with events and activities designed to increase people’s sense of financial wellbeing. We are encouraging people to focus on realistic, manageable actions, because when it comes to money, it all counts.



This year’s campaign will take place from 2-6 November 2026 to encourage people across the UK to #TalkMoney.





About the Money and Pensions Service

Our vision is “Better financial futures for everyone in need.”



We offer free, impartial help and guidance on money and pensions via www.moneyhelper.org.uk and 0800 011 3797. For services in Welsh, please visit www.helpwrarian.org.uk or call 0800 138 0555. The service includes a range of free tools, plus the opportunity to speak to an expert via WhatsApp, phone, email or live chat.



We also co-ordinate the UK Strategy for Financial Wellbeing, working with partners and stakeholders to help everyone find their way forward and build a better financial future.



We are an arms-length body, sponsored by the Department for Work and Pensions and funded by levies on both the financial services industry and pension schemes.

For more information, visit our website or annual corporate plan and strategy.