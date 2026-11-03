Cowes, Isle of Wight, UK – 3 November 2026



WightFibre today announced that it has exceeded 30,000 customers and achieved more than 40% penetration across its broadband footprint, equivalent to around 34% market share across the Isle of Wight. The achievement places WightFibre amongst the UK's strongest-performing alternative network providers ("altnets"),demonstrating the growing demand for locally delivered, full-fibre connectivity. The milestone builds on recent company updates showing coverage has now reached 75,000 Island premises (91% coverage). The company remains on track to achieve 95% coverage by March 2028 with an ultimate goal of 97-98% coverage.



The achievement represents another major landmark in WightFibre's Gigabit Island project.



John Irvine, Chief Executive Officer of WightFibre, said:

"Reaching 30,000 customers and surpassing 40% penetration is a tremendous achievement for the entire WightFibre team. These figures place us amongst the best-performing altnets in the UK and demonstrate the confidence that Isle of Wight residents and businesses have in our network, our people and our service.



Most importantly, we would like to thank our customers for their loyalty and support. Every customer who has chosen WightFibre has played a part in making this success possible. We are incredibly proud to serve our Island community and grateful for the trust that so many residents and businesses place in us."



Building Gigabit Island

The milestone is the latest chapter in WightFibre's ambitious Gigabit Island project. Backed by more than £110 million of investment, the project has transformed broadband infrastructure across the Isle of Wight, extending gigabit-capable connectivity to the vast majority of homes and businesses on the Island.



Since the launch of Gigabit Island, WightFibre has steadily expanded its network across towns, villages and rural communities, replacing legacy copper infrastructure with a future-proof fibre network designed to support the Island's digital needs for decades to come. The project has helped make the Isle of Wight one of the best-connected locations in the UK while supporting local households, businesses, public services and community organisations.

Today, WightFibre's network reaches more than 91% of Island premises, with the final stages of the rollout focused on extending coverage even further and connecting harder-to-reach locations.



Local Investment, Local Commitment

Unlike many national providers, WightFibre remains firmly rooted on the Isle of Wight, employing local people and investing directly into the Island's economy and communities. The company has consistently championed digital inclusion initiatives, community partnerships and affordable broadband options to ensure that as many Islanders as possible can benefit from high-quality connectivity.



The latest customer milestone reflects not only the strength of WightFibre's network, but also its continued focus on customer service, value and community engagement.



As WightFibre looks towards the next stage of its journey, the company remains focused on completing the Gigabit Island vision, continuing to innovate and delivering the reliable, high-speed connectivity that Islanders increasingly depend upon every day.



And above all, thank you to our customers. Reaching 30,000 customers is a milestone shared by every household and business that has chosen WightFibre. Your support has helped create one of the UK's most successful full-fibre networks, and we look forward to continuing that journey together.

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Contacts:

Deon Redpath, Marketing Director 01983 240125

Email: [email protected]