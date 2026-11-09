LONDON AND NEW YORK - November 9, 2026 - Yarken, an AI FinOps platform built to help finance teams manage AI Economics, today announced its positioning in the Specialists Quadrant of the 2026 Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant for AI FinOps Tools, Startup Vendors, published October 28, 2026.



“The AI FinOps software market is expanding to restore financial discipline, projected to grow from $3.7B in 2026 to $10B in 2030 at a 31% CAGR. This growth is due to several critical market drivers”. (2)



Gartner comments in the new Emerging Market Quadrant (1): “The proliferation of GenAI and AI agents has introduced unprecedented cost unpredictability, often making ROI and value alignment elusive. Startup vendors in the AI FinOps market offer leaders responsible for AI innovative solutions, including token management, to optimize AI cost.”



On achieving this recognition in this inaugural report, Yarken CEO, Ravi Kuppan, commented “Yarken believes finance teams need a single view of AI spend from contract to invoice to outcome. Its platform starts from the ERP and general ledger and connects AI, cloud, and SaaS spend across CAPEX and OPEX.”



(1) Gartner, Emerging Market Quadrant for AI FinOps Tools: Startup Vendors, Ray Collins, Adam Ronthal, et al., October 28, 2026



(2) Gartner, Market Overview: AI FinOps Tools, Ray Collins, Adam Ronthal, et al., October 22 2026



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