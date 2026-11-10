PRESS RELEASE:



The cult-favourite dining concept continues its international expansion, with its newly opened South Kensington restaurant marking its 23rd location worldwide, following a successful Paris debut in October.



Swiss Butter, the internationally renowned restaurant concept celebrated for its signature sauce and distinctive single-dish offering, is celebrating the successful opening of its newest London restaurant in South Kensington, following an enthusiastic response from diners during its launch weekend.



Located at 128 Gloucester Road, South Kensington, London SW7 4SF, the new restaurant welcomed its first guests over the weekend of 7–8 November, marking another exciting milestone for the rapidly expanding international restaurant group.



The opening has already generated considerable excitement, with the strong response during its first weekend further demonstrating the growing appetite for Swiss Butter’s distinctive dining concept in the capital. The restaurant is now open to guests ahead of its official launch celebrations in early December.



Following the success of its debut UK restaurant in Holborn, South Kensington becomes Swiss Butter’s 23rd restaurant worldwide, further strengthening the brand’s presence in London and marking another significant milestone in its ambitious international growth strategy.



The latest opening follows Swiss Butter’s successful Paris debut in October, when the brand opened its first restaurant in the French capital at 13 Rue du Faubourg Montmartre, in the city’s 9th arrondissement. The Paris launch represented another important step in the group’s European expansion, introducing its signature dining concept to one of the world’s most celebrated culinary destinations.



Founded by entrepreneur Eddy Massaad, Swiss Butter has built an international following through its refreshingly simple approach to dining. At the heart of the concept is a signature dish offering diners a choice of beef, chicken or salmon, accompanied by golden fries, a side salad and the brand’s famous secret Swiss Butter sauce.



With restaurants spanning the Middle East and Europe, Swiss Butter has developed a loyal following through its commitment to quality, consistency and an accessible dining experience. Its distinctive concept has become a defining part of the brand’s identity, offering a streamlined menu that places the emphasis firmly on the food rather than an extensive selection of dishes.



The successful South Kensington launch marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Swiss Butter in London, with the brand confirming plans to open a further restaurant in Shoreditch.



The two new openings will bring Swiss Butter’s UK portfolio to three restaurants, following its successful debut in Holborn in 2023, as the group continues to expand its international footprint.



Eddy Massaad, Founder of Swiss Butter, commented:



“London has been good to us. We opened in Holborn in 2023 and people have queued most nights ever since, so we are opening two more: South Kensington first, then Shoreditch.



“Nothing changes. The same dish, the same sauce, the same standard, and the same culture.



With South Kensington now welcoming diners, attention turns to the forthcoming Shoreditch restaurant, with further details regarding its opening expected to be announced in due course.



Opening Information



Swiss Butter South Kensington

128 Gloucester Road

South Kensington, London SW7 4SF



Now Open



Opening hours:

Monday–Saturday: 12pm–12am

Sunday: 12pm–11pm



Swiss Butter Shoreditch

Opening planned for late 2026

Further details to be announced.



ENDS



Website: https://swissbutter.com/



Images: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/jouvw0bo7i3fl5dyq97ok/AKlEKVq...



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