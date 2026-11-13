Solitta Jewels founder HRH PRINCESS Shorouq bint Mohammad OF SAUDI ARABIA and ASA Foundation founder Asal Shirazi BEM join forces to put women with hair loss in the picture.

LONDON, 13 November 2026 â€” Faith, a model living with alopecia totalis, is the face of Shine As You Are, a fine jewellery portrait campaign from Saudi-founded luxury brand Solitta Jewels and the UKâ€™s Autoimmune Support and Awareness Foundation (ASA Foundation).

In the portraits, Faith wears pieces from Solitta Jewels with her scalp bare. The campaign puts her in a place where women with visible hair loss are rarely seen, at the centre of a fine jewellery campaign. Its name, Shine As You Are, is an invitation to be seen and celebrated as you are.

Hair loss can make a private illness visible before a woman is ready to talk about it. For some women undergoing chemotherapy, it can mean facing questions at work or at the school gates before theyâ€™ve had the chance to tell people in their own words. For women living with autoimmune-related hair loss, the uncertainty of whether their hair will grow back can weigh on how they feel about going out, being photographed or simply catching sight of themselves in the mirror.

The Saudiâ€“British collaboration is led by Shorouq bint Mohammad, founder of Solitta Jewels and the ASA Foundationâ€™s Founding Humanitarian Ambassador for the Middle East, and Asal Shirazi BEM, founder and CEO of the ASA Foundation, who lives with multiple autoimmune conditions.

Solitta Jewels is contributing jewellery, creative support and the reach of its communications channels. The ASA Foundation will use the portraits to start conversations about the everyday impact of hair loss and what support can look like. The partners plan to share campaign content in English and Arabic to reach audiences in the UK, Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Interviews and photography

Asal Shirazi BEM and PRINCESS Shorouq bint Mohammad are available for joint and individual interviews. Asal can discuss the impact of visible changes during illness and how families, friends and employers can offer support. Shorouq can speak about why she chose to put Faith at the centre of the campaign and whose stories luxury brands have the opportunity to tell.

Campaign portraits of Faith and a photograph of Asal and Shorouq together are available on request.



Media enquiries

Maria Delray, Executive Publicist, ASA Foundation

Notes to editors

The Autoimmune Support and Awareness Foundation (ASA Foundation) is a UK registered charity that raises awareness of autoimmune conditions, provides education and supports people affected by them. Registered charity number 1201075.

Solitta Jewels is a Saudi-founded luxury jewellery brand established by Shorouq bint Mohammad.

Alopecia totalis is a form of alopecia areata that causes complete loss of scalp hair.



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