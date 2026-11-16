Duck & Dry to Open First City Salon at Liverpool Street, Bringing Expert Styling to London’s Professional Community



Duck & Dry Announces First City of London Salon as Brand Accelerates UK Expansion



The Liverpool Street opening on 1st December November marks another milestone in the London-founded brand’s ambitious growth strategy, which includes plans to expand to as many as 60 UK locations.



London, UK - November Duck & Dry, the premium blow-dry and styling brand, has announced the opening of its first City of London salon at Liverpool Street on Tuesday 1st December 2026, bringing its signature hairstyling experience to the heart of London’s business district.

The opening marks an important milestone in the brand’s continued expansion, as founder and CEO Yulia Rorstrom sets her sights on growing Duck & Dry’s UK footprint to as many as 60 locations through a combination of company-owned and franchised salons.



Founded in London in 2014, Duck & Dry has established itself as a leading destination for professional hairstyling, combining premium services with convenience, accessibility and a distinctive lifestyle-led experience.

The Liverpool Street opening represents the brand’s first move into the City, bringing its established concept to one of London’s busiest commercial districts and placing it closer to the professionals who work, meet and socialise there.



The new salon will cater to busy London professionals, offering everything from a blow-dry before work or during a lunch break to styling between meetings and ahead of evening plans.

Confidence and convenience sit at the centre of the experience, with expert styling designed to fit seamlessly around increasingly busy lifestyles.



Located at Unit G23, Liverpool Street, London EC2M 2QS, the salon will be open from 9am to 7pm, offering professional blow-dries, updos and braids.



With existing salons in Mayfair, Knightsbridge, Battersea Power Station, The Whiteley and John Lewis Oxford Street, Duck & Dry has built a loyal following across some of London’s most prominent retail and lifestyle destinations.

The Liverpool Street opening signals a further evolution of the brand’s location strategy, expanding beyond traditional retail and lifestyle destinations into the capital’s commercial heartland.





Yulia Rorstrom, Founder of Duck & Dry said:



“Opening our first salon in the City is another exciting step in Duck & Dry’s journey. We have built a brand around making professional hairstyling an accessible part of everyday life, and we see significant opportunities to bring that experience to more customers across the UK.

“Our ambition is to continue growing Duck & Dry through both company-owned salons and franchising, while maintaining the quality, consistency and experience that have been at the heart of the brand since we launched.”



The expansion comes as Duck & Dry continues to develop its presence within the UK’s beauty and personal care market, responding to demand for premium yet convenient professional styling services.



The brand’s longer-term vision includes reaching as many as 60 locations across the UK, building on its established London presence and creating opportunities for further growth through franchising.



The Liverpool Street salon will also introduce Duck & Dry’s distinctive experience to a new professional community, providing a welcoming space where work, wellbeing and social life intersect.



With its opening timed ahead of the festive season, the new location will offer a convenient destination for everything from everyday styling to Christmas parties, corporate events and seasonal celebrations.



https://duckanddry.com/pages/liverpool-street-hair-salon



ENDS



About Duck & Dry

Founded in London in 2014 by Yulia Rorstrom, Duck & Dry is a premium blow-dry and styling brand recognised for its modern, experience-led approach to professional hairstyling.



With locations across some of London’s most prominent retail and lifestyle destinations, including Mayfair, Knightsbridge, Battersea Power Station, The Whiteley and John Lewis Oxford Street, the brand has built a reputation for delivering expert styling and feel-good experiences that go beyond hair.



Duck & Dry’s flagship salons offer a comprehensive selection of professional styling services, complemented by thoughtfully curated bar, retail and event spaces that transform each visit into a social and lifestyle experience.



The brand serves a loyal community of customers and regularly welcomes celebrity, press and influencer clientele.



With ambitious plans for expansion, Duck & Dry is looking to grow its UK presence through a combination of company-owned and franchised locations, with a long-term ambition of reaching as many as 60 salons.



IMAGES HERE https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/4t2q1rllhjfwmq04w7o2h/AFiPpD0...



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