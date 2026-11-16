In this context, carbon accounting becomes a diagnostic tool rather than simply a historical record.

For many organisations, understanding Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions begins as a carbon accounting exercise. But beyond measuring environmental impact, emissions data can reveal something equally valuable: how efficiently an organisation operates, where it is exposed to risk and where there are opportunities to improve performance.



The question for organisations, therefore, should move beyond “What are our emissions?” to “What are our emissions telling us?”





Emissions data is business data



A carbon footprint gives an organisation a total, usually measured in tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e). The more useful insight, however, often lies beneath that headline figure.



Looking closely at emissions data can highlight inefficient buildings and equipment, excessive fuel consumption, changing energy demand and dependencies on carbon-intensive suppliers or materials.



This is because carbon rarely exists independently of operational activity. Energy, transport, fuel, materials and purchased goods all carry financial as well as environmental costs.



The UK's broader economic picture demonstrates that relationship. The Office for National Statistics reported in its UK Environmental Accounts: 2026 that, on a residence basis, 140 tonnes of CO2e were emitted for every £1 million of UK gross value added in 2024, with emissions intensity down 72% since 1990.



For individual organisations, tracking emissions against meaningful performance metrics can similarly show whether growth is becoming more or less carbon efficient.





What Scope 1 can reveal about operational efficiency



Scope 1 emissions are often those over which organisations have the greatest direct control. They include fuel combusted in boilers and company vehicles, as well as certain process and fugitive emissions.



That makes them valuable operational indicators.



An unexpected increase in gas emissions from one building might signal inefficient heating controls, equipment operating outside occupied hours or deteriorating plant. Higher fleet emissions could highlight inefficient routes, excessive mileage or vehicles consuming disproportionate amounts of fuel.



The real value comes from going below the corporate total. Analysing Scope 1 emissions by building, asset, vehicle or unit of production can expose anomalies that disappear within an annual footprint.



In this context, carbon accounting becomes a diagnostic tool rather than simply a historical record.





Scope 2 and energy management performance



Scope 2 emissions can provide a similar perspective on energy management.



Monitoring emissions from purchased electricity alongside kWh consumption, cost, floor area, occupancy or production can help establish whether energy efficiency initiatives are genuinely improving performance.



Crucially, falling Scope 2 emissions do not necessarily mean an organisation is becoming more energy efficient. Decarbonisation of the electricity grid can reduce location-based Scope 2 emissions, while qualifying renewable electricity procurement can reduce market-based Scope 2 emissions, without either addressing unnecessary consumption.



Organisations therefore need to interrogate carbon and energy data together.



The benefits are not limited to reducing carbon. A 2026 survey of more than 120 UK enterprises by Sweep found that 52% were already achieving cost savings through better carbon data, energy efficiency and operational optimisation.



The objective should therefore be not simply to lower reported emissions, but to improve the organisation's underlying energy performance.





Scope 3 exposes supply chain risk



Scope 3 emissions take this analysis beyond an organisation's own operations and into its value chain, covering areas such as purchased goods and services, capital goods, logistics, waste and business travel.



For procurement teams, this can highlight where supply chain risks and dependencies are concentrated.



If a significant percentage of emissions is concentrated within one material, supplier group or geography, for example, it can prompt deeper questions about supplier resilience, resource dependency, future carbon costs and alternative sourcing.



The challenge, however, is obtaining sufficiently robust data. According to the Carbon Action Report 2026 from EcoVadis and Kearney, which analysed 56,000 companies, 40% reported estimate-based Scope 3 data, yet just 4% reported primary data.



The same challenge is also evident among UK businesses. Sweep found 83% of respondents struggled with supplier data collection, making it their most commonly reported carbon-management challenge.



Improving Scope 3 data is therefore about more than refining a carbon footprint. It can reveal how the supply chain actually operates, exposing risks, dependencies and opportunities that might otherwise remain hidden.





From reporting to investment decisions



Once an organisation understands where emissions originate and what is driving them, that insight can help determine where capital is best deployed.



Potential projects can be assessed against capital cost, energy savings, tonnes of CO2e avoided, payback period and exposure to future energy or carbon costs. This allows carbon impact to be considered alongside cost, payback and other investment criteria.



A building retrofit, for example, might cut emissions and energy bills while improving asset performance. Fleet electrification could reduce fuel use while creating different maintenance and infrastructure requirements.



This connection between sustainability and financial decision-making is becoming increasingly explicit. In September 2026, the Financial Conduct Authority finalised new sustainability disclosure rules for relevant listed companies, applying to accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2027. The regulator says high-quality sustainability information can support capital allocation, strategic planning and operational resilience.





Moving beyond compliance



As reporting requirements develop, however, there is a risk that organisations focus on completing the carbon account rather than extracting value from it.



The most useful approach is to incorporate emissions data into ongoing performance management: establish a reliable baseline, analyse data at site, asset and supplier level, connect carbon with operational KPIs, investigate anomalies and measure whether interventions actually deliver the expected results.



Compliance will remain an important reason for measuring Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, but it should represent the minimum return on that investment.



Good emissions data can reveal where buildings are inefficient, where energy management is working, where procurement is creating hidden exposure and which investments could deliver the greatest benefit.



Understanding how to measure, analyse and use Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions data is therefore an important step in moving from carbon reporting to active carbon management.



Businesses that extract the greatest value will therefore stop treating emissions as simply numbers in an annual sustainability report. Instead, they will use emissions data as management information, providing a clearer picture of how the organisation is performing, where it is exposed and where it should act next.







ENDS

Notes to Editors

For further information, please contact:

Pauline Scoins - Marketing and PR Executive

TEAM Energy

Phone: +44 (0) 01908 690018 Ext 204

Email: [email protected]



EDW House, Radian Court, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes, MK5 8PJ

www.teamenergy.com



About TEAM



TEAM is an energy and sustainability consultancy. It helps organisations with large energy estates reduce consumption and carbon emissions to save money and meet commercial and compliance targets on their journey to net zero.

Founded in 1985, it has a long history of helping customers navigate changing definitions and certification standards. TEAM Energy is an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), with employees having a direct stake in its customers’ success.

www.teamenergy.com