Yarken AI Economics helps MyFitnessPal optimize AI consumption, licensing and budgeting, identifies six-figure annual savings



DATE NOV 15th, NEW YORK and LONDON, MyFitnessPal, one of the world’s leading nutrition tracking platforms, has selected enterprise software vendor Yarken to implement financial controls over its artificial intelligence expenditure, addressing a broader trend of unbudgeted token consumption and software license sprawl.



An initial AI Economics audit uncovered variances between contracted licensing and operational reality. For example, there were discrepancies in seat counts and users with no spend caps drove 80 percent of extra-usage charges. By restructuring its seat allocations, MyFitnessPal secured a recurring six-figure annual reduction in overhead.



MyFitnessPal offers its user base, which exceeds 280 million globally, personalized insights, calorie tracking, and meal planning tailored to individual weight-loss strategies and dietary regimes. Some of these features rely heavily on automated image processing, voice logging, and natural language interfaces, which demand substantial underlying compute power to meet the experiences demanded by customers.



Optimizing the AI burn:

To power its products and features, MyFitnessPal runs AI across several major vendors. Each vendor bills and reports differently, so a small number of users and projects can drive a large share of AI spend without showing up in any single view.



The company had to maintain pricing oversight across internal employees and external contractors under a two-tiered pricing structure, where enterprise seats command a steep premium. Leveraging real-time telemetry from Yarken’s platform, the MyFitnessPal team established granular visibility into license tier usage, enabling strategic upgrades, downgrades, and necessary realignments.



The resulting AI Economics data provided the empirical foundation required to construct rigorous annual AI operating budgets. MyFitnessPal didn’t need to cut AI investment; it’s gaining the economic intelligence to invest in AI more wisely.



Predictive AI Economics:

Herving Sanchez, CFO of MyFitnessPal, noted: "At MyFitnessPal, AI is already a key part of how we create value for our users. It powers features across both MyFitnessPal and our Cal AI offer which serve our free and paying subscribers every day. As that investment grows, visibility and management of AI spend become essential, and we have partnered with Yarken to drive clarity to connect every dollar to the experiences it enables. We've also made a deliberate choice to put AI platforms in the hands of every employee. Helping our people develop these skills is an investment in their future and in the long-term strength of our business."



Yarken founder and CEO, Ravi Kuppan, said: “Yarken and MyFitnessPal share a vision of how AI creates tangible business value. AI should never just be an IT expense line. While we are all excited about how AI can improve business performance, such a strategic investment cannot be left unmanaged. MyFitnessPal’s forward-looking approach to AI consumption, just like its pioneering app, shows the future of AI Economics.”



AI-native from the ground-up:

The Yarken AI Economics module used by MyFitnessPal was designed to be Agentic AI-native. It integrates the full spectrum of AI costs, including committed, fixed and variable costs, bringing together contract commitments, AI consumption, agent and license costs, AI specialist teams, and related non-AI technology costs, labor and consulting. Yarken’s single integrated view allows CFOs and their teams to evaluate:



- Can we still afford the latest frontier models?

- Which infrastructure model, on-premise, private cloud or MSP, suits us best?

- Where should we invest in human expertise versus AI-driven automation?

- When token pricing changes, how do we reallocate token budgets?

- And ultimately, what value do my AI initiatives add to our business?



Demonstrating its leadership in AI economics, Yarken became a founding member of the Linux Foundation’s new Tokenomics Foundation earlier this year, joining leading players such as JPMorganChase, Oracle, SAP and ServiceNow.



[ENDS]



About Yarken:

Yarken unites AI Economics, TBM and FinOps in one platform, giving enterprises complete visibility across cloud, SaaS, infrastructure, and AI spend. Built for CIOs, IT finance leaders, FinOps, and TBM teams who need one source of truth to move faster, invest smarter, and stay on top of the wave of technology change.

www.yarken.com





About MyFitnessPal:

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year and with a community of over 280 million members in over 120 countries.





MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world’s most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, create personalized and goal-driven meal plans, record exercise activity, and log their weight. MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change, from GLP-1 nutrition support to one of the world's largest food databases with over 20 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, and over 40 connected fitness partners.





Media Contact|[email protected]|+44 203 637 0640