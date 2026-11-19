New Centre will widen marketing’s aperture by investigating what creates value for businesses and customers, how others are affected and whether those benefits last



Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, today formally launches the Oxford Centre for the Future of Marketing (OCFM), a new research centre established to investigate some of marketing’s most important and challenging real-world questions, with a view to positive outcomes for business and society.



OCFM builds on ten years of work through the Oxford Future of Marketing Initiative (FOMI), which established a model of collaboration between marketing academics at Saïd Business School and leading organisations across marketing, advertising, media, communications and technology.



The new Centre will expand that model, bringing businesses together with policymakers, public bodies, industry organisations and civil society around questions that no single organisation can answer alone, with findings that could impact many.



Research will remain at its heart. OCFM will combine real-world questions, data and expertise with rigorous, objective and impartial academic methods, examining both what creates value for businesses and customers and how marketing decisions affect the people and organisations around them.



Professor Andrew Stephen AM, L’Oréal Professor of Marketing at Saïd Business School and Academic Director and Head of OCFM, describes this interconnected system as the Marketing Value Web: the connections through which value created in one part of a market can affect outcomes elsewhere.



Professor Stephen said:



‘Marketing has extraordinary capabilities at its disposal. But making good use of them requires evidence and a willingness to reconsider established approaches when that evidence challenges them.



‘Through OCFM, we want to ask when an organisation changes how it does marketing, what improves? For whom? Why? And does that improvement last?’



OCFM’s research will span four connected territories: Marketing and Brand Performance; AI and Emerging Technologies; Inclusive and Culturally Relevant Marketing; and Future Marketing Leadership.







Each research question will determine the methods used and participating organisations and other stakeholders may contribute current challenges, data and practical expertise, while OCFM researchers will retain responsibility for research design, methods, analysis and findings.



Dr Felipe Thomaz, Associate Professor of Marketing at Saïd Business School and Research Director of OCFM, said:



‘Marketing is often treated as a soft discipline, but the questions we investigate involve flows of capital, influence and decision-making. These are complex and highly consequential problems across our economic, political and social lives. Answering them rigorously and precisely requires us to draw on a broad range of analytical perspectives.



‘Success will be when someone facing a difficult question thinks: ‘I wonder what OCFM has to say about this.’’



Recent examples include Synthetic Diversity, newly published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology and led by Dr Rhonda Hadi, Associate Professor of Marketing at Saïd Business School. Across five studies, Rhonda Hadi, Esther Uduehi, Felipe Thomaz and Andrew Stephen found that disclosing the use of AI-generated models reduced evaluations of a company when those models represented racially underrepresented groups, but not when they were White.







Led by Dr Felipe Thomaz through the Oxford Future of Marketing Initiative, with WPP Media as the research partner, How Humans Decide analysed 1.2 million consumer purchase journeys across more than 200 categories in 47 countries. It found that 84% of purchases involved consumers choosing the brand they were already most predisposed to buy before beginning to shop actively, suggesting that the subsequent purchase journey often confirms a preference already formed. The research also identifies differences in consumers’ receptivity to marketing influence and how the influence of different media touchpoints varies according to the audience, category and context. The findings are already being applied within WPP Media’s Open Media Studio, with their use now being scaled across the business.



Inclusion Equals Income: the business case for inclusive advertising’, FOMI research developed with the Unstereotype Alliance at UN Women, analysed commercial performance and brand equity metrics for 392 brands in 58 countries over a four-year period. The research found that brands with more inclusive advertising practices sell more, are considered and trialled more, enjoy higher customer loyalty, are valued more highly by consumers and have higher brand equity.



Together, the studies illustrate the connected nature of OCFM’s research agenda by examining how developments in technology and consumer behaviour interact with questions of commercial performance, culture and society.



Sara Denby, Director of OCFM, said:



‘The shift to OCFM opens the aperture on how we work, who we work with and what we work on.



‘Academic research remains at the heart of the Centre, but we will engage a much wider ecosystem in helping to define the questions. That will make the findings more relevant and create stronger pathways for the resulting evidence to be understood and utilised beyond the marketing industry.’







OCFM will be formally opened on the morning of 20 November at Saïd Business School, followed by the Centre’s inaugural symposium. The symposium will bring together researchers, business leaders and practitioners to examine OCFM’s research agenda and the forces shaping marketing’s future.



The launch follows an Oxford Union debate on 19 November marking FOMI’s tenth anniversary, on the motion: ‘This House Believes the Future of Marketing Will Be Won by Technology, Not Human Understanding.’



ENDS



Notes to editor



For further information contact [email protected]



Oxford Union debate



The Oxford Union debate will take place on 19 November 2026 and consider the motion: “This House Believes the Future of Marketing Will Be Won by Technology, Not Human Understanding.”



Speaking for the proposition:



Stephan Pretorious, Chief Technology Officer, WPP

Jayna Kothary, Global Chief Client Solutions Officer, Omnicom

Seth Rogin, President, Performance & Intelligence, McClatchy Media





Speaking for the opposition:



Kathleen Saxton, author, psychotherapist and advertising and media industry leader

Ben Malbon, Vice President, Marketing, Google

Nishma Patel Robb, Founder and CEO, Switched ON





Journalists may request attendance at the debate and interviews with available participants.



About the Oxford Centre for the Future of Marketing



The Oxford Centre for the Future of Marketing (OCFM) is a research centre at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. It brings academics together with businesses, policymakers and a wider ecosystem of stakeholders to investigate some of marketing’s most important and challenging real-world questions through rigorous, objective and impartial research.



Building on ten years of work through the Oxford Future of Marketing Initiative, OCFM examines questions affecting commercial performance alongside the wider economic, technological, cultural and societal forces shaping marketing. The Centre shares its research through academic publications, public-facing reports, commentary, teaching, events and public debate, creating stronger routes for evidence to inform decisions across business, policy and society.