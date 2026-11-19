We are delighted to welcome Baldwin Boxall to Advanced.

The acquisition brings together Advanced’s fire detection expertise with Baldwin Boxall’s specialist voice alarm and emergency communication solutions, creating new opportunities for both businesses and their customers.



Advanced, a leading provider of fire detection and life-safety systems, has acquired Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd, the long-established UK specialist in voice alarm and emergency communication systems.



The acquisition brings together two respected businesses with complementary expertise across fire detection, voice alarm and emergency communications. Working in parallel, their capabilities will provide customers with a more complete approach to life safety, from detecting a fire to alerting building occupants and helping guide them to safety.



Founded in the UK in 1982, Baldwin Boxall has built a strong reputation for its public address, voice alarm and emergency voice communication solutions, underpinned by specialist audio-engineering expertise and long-standing customer relationships.



Baldwin Boxall will continue to operate as a separate business within Advanced, retaining its established brand, product portfolio, customer relationships and specialist capabilities.



This acquisition broadens Advanced’s life-safety portfolio and creates opportunities to bring complementary technologies together, while opening access to new projects and markets.



Joining Advanced provides Baldwin Boxall with additional resources to support its next stage of development, including access to Advanced’s engineering capabilities, international channels and market reach, as well as the resources and wider network of the Halma Group.



Antonio Telesca, Managing Director of Advanced, said: “We are delighted to welcome Baldwin Boxall to Advanced. It is a highly respected business with a strong and trusted brand, offering specialist equipment and expertise built over more than four decades.



“There is a natural fit between our two businesses. Advanced helps detect fire and identify danger, while Baldwin Boxall’s technology helps communicate with people when it matters most. Bringing those capabilities closer together gives us an opportunity to strengthen the life-safety solutions we can offer customers and open up new opportunities for both businesses.



Baldwin Boxall’s success has been built on its people, expertise, brand and close customer relationships. We want to protect those strengths while giving the business access to the investment, expertise and international reach that can support its future growth.”



The acquisition represents a natural next step for Baldwin Boxall following more than 40 years as a family-owned business. In choosing a long-term home for the company, its shareholders wanted to preserve what has made Baldwin Boxall successful while giving the business greater opportunities to grow.



Nick Baldwin, Sales & Marketing Director at Baldwin Boxall said: “Finding the right home for Baldwin Boxall has always been about much more than ownership. We wanted to select an organisation that understands the importance of our people, customers, specialist knowledge and the reputation we have built over more than 40 years.



“In Advanced and Halma, we believe we have found an excellent fit. Advanced’s expertise in fire detection is highly complementary to our own voice alarm and emergency communication capabilities, it also gives us access to additional expertise, investment and international reach.



“The acquisition provides Baldwin Boxall with a strong platform from which to pursue our ambitions, while allowing us to retain the brand, expertise and customer relationships that make the company what it is today.”



Advanced is part of Halma, the global group of life-saving technology companies. Baldwin Boxall will become part of Advanced while continuing to operate under the Baldwin Boxall brand.



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About Advanced

Advanced is a leading provider of fire detection and life-safety solutions, developing technologies designed to protect people and property around the world. Advanced is part of Halma, a global group of life-saving technology companies.



About Baldwin Boxall

Founded in the UK in 1982, Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd specialises in public address, voice alarm and emergency voice communication systems. The company has more than four decades of experience in specialist audio engineering and has established long-standing relationships with customers in the life-safety sector.



For further information on Advanced: Tel: 0345 894 7000 or visit: https://www.advancedco.com/





For more information please contact:



Sara MacLean

MacLean Communications

[email protected]

07976 782817