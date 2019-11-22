Embargoed: 10pm, 22/11/219



A company that provides staff with mental health first aid, stress awareness and healthy eating advice has been crowned Britain’s Happiest Workplace.



Medvivo, based in Chippenham, won the title at the National Happiness Awards, held on Friday night in London. The telehealth service provider has put the happiness of its employees at the core of its business.



Staff there are also encouraged to raise money for charity and last Christmas the company provided food parcels and goodies for its service users.



The Happiest Team accolade went to NEL Consulting, where meetings are streamed live and recorded for colleagues who are unable to attend, and where expertise is shared via Lunch and Learn events. The Happiest Employee was O2’s Hattie Jones, who bosses described as ‘a mentor to peers in her team and an outstanding performer’.



Winners in the education categories of the awards were: Happiest Child, Freya Watson; Happiest Primary School, Longwood Primary Academy and Nursery; Happiest Secondary School, Highfurlong School; Happiest School Employee, John Bryant Arthur Bugler Primary School.



The National Happiness Awards honour happiness in business and education and are judged by an independent panel of experts. They are backed by learning and development company Laughology. They have developed a reputation as the nation’s brightest and boldest award scheme. Around 250 organisations and individuals entered this year.



National Happiness Awards founder and Laughology CEO Stephanie Davies said: “The National Happiness Awards are the Oscars of the wellbeing world and the people and places we honour are real heroes who make a huge difference to lives. We had some amazing finalists and it is truly encouraging to see so many organisations, leaders and individuals taking happiness seriously. At a time when there is so much uncertainty in the country, it has been refreshing to see so much positivity.”



The awards are sponsored by Simply Better Events.



Awards judge and Chief Customer Officer from Twinkl, Leon Smith, said: "Individuals and businesses do things each day to make people happy and it's something that we should take more time to celebrate. I hope people will be inspired by all the incredible winners and nominees to recognise someone who makes them happy and give them a big thank you too."



Full list:



Happiest Workplace

Medvivo, Chippenham - Winner

JDRF, National – Highly Commended

Spencers solicitors, Chesterfield - Commended





Happiest Employee

Hattie Jones, London – O2 - Winner

Qamar Hussain, Bingley – Bupa – Highly Commended

Drew Millard, Hull – Tesco mobile - Commended



Happiest team

NEL Healthcare Consulting, London - Winner

Confident Children and Parents, Gravesend – Highly Commended

CanDoELLA, Morpeth – Commended



Happiest Primary School

Longwood Primary Academy and Nursery, Harlow - Winner

Fourfields Community Primary School, Peterborough – Highly Commended

Arthur Bugler Primary School, Stanford-le-Hope - Commended



Happiest Secondary School

Highfurlong School, Blackpool - Winner



Happiest School Employee

John Bryant – Arthur Bugler Primary School, Stanford-le-Hope - Winner

Lucy Chipperfield – Arthur Bugler Primary School, Stanford-le-Hope – Highly Commended

David McNulty – Avenue End Primary School, Glasgow - Commended



Happiest Child

Freya Watson, Hull - Winner

Hollie-Grace Gough, Maidstone – Highly Commended

Jenia Bacchas, Ilford - Highly Commended



