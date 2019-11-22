WOOF&BREW, The Pet Drinks Company, are making sure our furry four-legged friends and their humans can celebrate an extra special Christmas this year! Hundreds of tickets have been hidden in their range of Christmas gifts, with every single ticket winning a prize!



Their extensive gift range, which includes a CHAM:PAWS ‘Bubbles & squeak’, can be found in stockists up and down the UK. Which stores are they hidden in? Only the secret squirrel staff of WOOF&BREW know!



The prizes include doggy brunches, accessories, delicious treats and hampers worth £150. For those lucky enough to scoop the top prizes, you will enjoy a dog-friendly holiday worth £1500!



Didn’t find one in your pack? Not to worry. WOOF&BREW are also offering a little special something to those who don’t find a ticket. All you need to do is send a photo of your dog with one of their products via their website.



WOOF&BREW have been causing excitement in the pet market since 2013, when they launched the world’s first herbal doggy teabags. Since then they have introduced Bottom Sniffer Beer for Dogs, Pawsecco still ‘wine’ for cats & dogs and their latest tipple ‘CHAM:PAWS’.



RRP for WOOF&BREW’s gifts range from £4.99 to £14.99 and are available in all good pet stores, garden centres and gift retailers.



Santa Paws is well and truly coming to town this year!



Notes to the Editor

The co-founders of WOOF&BREW are Steve Bennett and Lisa Morton. Both are dog lovers and they brought their expertise together to bring a totally unique product range that created a new category in the pet sector.



Press information is available from lisa@woofandbrew.com



Website: www.woofandbrew.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/woofandbrews

Instagram: @woofandbrew