A water sector specialist and a chemical engineer with a passion for sustainability have recently joined TEAM’s energy services specialists.



Joining TEAM from Thames Water, Caitlin Barker has been recruited in newly created capacity to drive project planning and customer services for TEAM’s range of energy services. At the same time, Karan Purewal joined having recently graduated with a MSc in Renewable Energy Engineering. Together their skillset and experience will contribute to TEAM’s commitment to providing an extensive end-to-end energy management service.



Caitlin has been employed to manage and coordinate the portfolio of TEAM’s energy consultancy services, including planning, monitoring and forecasting each step of the project delivery plan. She will work closely with each of TEAM’s in-house consultant’s who are delivering specialist energy management services such as ESOS, SECR, energy audits, compliance certifications, and RHI.



Caitlin’s career experience comes from the water sector where she has developed teams of high-performing technicians and customer service professionals, earning the respect from the people she has worked with and led.



Caitlin Barker said:

“I am excited to bring my knowledge, skills and different perspective to the energy sector. I believe that joining TEAM from a different world will enable me to amplify the service that it gives to its customers.”

As part of her remit, Caitlin will be managing a small team, and Karan is its newest member. Karan’s role as Energy Services Analyst, will be to support order delivery in the team including preparing data for

survey reports, ESOS and DECs as well as producing schematics in AutoCAD. Karan has a broad engineering experience in analysing data networks and building mathematical models. He has joined TEAM having recently graduated from University of Surrey.



Karan Purewal commented:

“The reason I have chosen a career in energy is because I am driven by sustainability. I am eager to bring my academic engineering knowledge and understanding of data into delivering efficiencies for TEAM’s customers through sustainable concepts and renewable technologies”



Timothy Holman, Head of Operations at TEAM added:

“Joining our team of energy experts, Caitlin and Karan have brought even more skills and energy to our consultancy service. It’ll be a huge benefit to be able to inject a knowledge from the water sector with Caitlin’s experience. Karan has a huge passion for sustainability to go with his strong engineering background, and will offer a fresh approach to the energy management service we provide”



TEAM Energy is committed to the development of its products and services and these two new appointments represent the first in a step change for the energy management services team and the endorsement of TEAM Energy’s promise to deliver high-quality service as set out in their mission “to help customers build a successful and optimised energy management service”.



ENDS



Notes to Editors

For further information, please contact:

Pauline Scoins – Marketing and PR Executive

TEAM Energy

Phone: +44 (0)1908 690018 Ext 204

Email: pscoins@teamenergy.com

EDW House, Radian Court, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes, MK5 8PJ www.teamenergy.com



About TEAM

TEAM Energy is a leading supplier of carbon and energy management solutions. We specialise in energy management software, energy bureau services and energy consultancy.

TEAM’s customers come from the private sectors including retail, transport and banking, and public sectors such as education, government, NHS and the emergency services. Public sector organisations can also benefit from TEAM’s services under various pre-tendered government frameworks.