●New Drivers of Change award launched in partnership with executive search specialists Ennis & Co

●Goal is to attract emerging talent across three key sectors: technology, digital and retail

●Winners across the three categories will be offered a prize of £5000 plus networking opportunities with key sponsors

●Full details of the award announced at the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) Annual Dinner this evening

●Entries open today, 26 November 2019 – to enter and find out more, visit: https://www.autocar.co.uk/driversofchange

●To find out more about the Drivers of Change sponsors and their reasons for participating, click here: https://youtu.be/om46B_BahdE



Autocar and Ennis & Co have launched a new initiative to attract fresh talent to the automotive sector in a bid to highlight the exciting employment opportunities available in the industry as it undergoes a period of unprecedented change, driven by the drive towards electrification, autonomy and digitalisation.



The Drivers of Change competition is seeking to identify and promote the best talents from across three areas: technology, digital and retail. Applicants must either apply from outside the automotive industry, or work in a different automotive discipline to the one which they are applying to enter the competition.



Steve Cropley, Autocar’s editor-in-chief, said: “With the automotive industry changing so rapidly and in so many exciting ways, there has never been a better time for fresh talent with new ideas and different ways of working to break through and make a difference.



“Applicants might be coming out of university or they might be a couple of roles into their careers; there’s no upper age limit, just a desire to hear from anyone who has an ability to look at problems from fresh angles and create opportunities from them.”



The winner in each of the three Drivers of Change categories will take home £5000 in prize money as well as the chance to network with representatives from key sponsors, revealed at this year’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders’ (SMMT) Annual Dinner this evening.



Drivers of Change is sponsored by the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), Allianz Partners, Bentley, CitNOW, HORIBA MIRA, Jardine Motors Group, JATO, Lotus, McLaren Automotive, Polestar, Toyota, TrustFord, Volvo and Volkswagen Group UK.



Lynda Ennis, founder of Ennis & Co, said: “Helping automotive leaders acquire fresh new talent is in the lifeblood of what we do, and to focus on such fast-paced, fast-changing sectors in the industry is a great way to uncover hidden gems in their fields.



“The line-up of sponsors is incredible, which underlines just how eager the industry is to attract bright new talent. We are all already looking forward to hearing some of the fresh, exciting ideas that applicants can put in front of the Drivers of Change judging panel.”



Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said: “The global car industry is experiencing a period of rapid change and it’s important that the UK remains at the forefront of these developments. Research & Development, design, retail and manufacturing are all looking at how new technologies will change established business models.



“By recognising and assisting potential talent across key industry sectors, Autocar and Ennis & Co’s Drivers of Change Award should help the UK remain a leader in the global automotive industry. I would like to wish all of the applicants the best of luck.”



The lower age limit for entries is 18. To enter, participants will need to submit a short written piece on why they should win, as well as a creative video. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an exclusive assessment day, where a panel comprising of leading industry figures from technological, digital and retail fields will judge the candidates. Three finalists from each category will be invited to attend the annual SMMT Dinner in November 2020, where the winners will be announced.



To find out more or to register, visit: www.autocar.co.uk/driversofchange



ENDS

*Age restrictions apply – entrants must be 18 and over.



About Autocar

Autocar is the essential news, reviews, entertainment and reference title for committed car buyers and enthusiasts everywhere.



It specialises in revealing the secrets of new cars, while its famous road tests are used by the industry and consumers alike as the authoritative benchmark.

Autocar’s readers are recognised as the most influential in the UK. The knowledge they glean from the magazine and pass on leads to thousands of car purchases a year.



Autocar now has 13 editions worldwide, and its fast-growing website means Autocar now has 3.3 million readers a month, viewing 12.9 million pages.



Meanwhile, Autocar’s YouTube channel has become the most authoritative motoring video site in the world, garnering more than 250 million views and over 745,000 subscribers.



About Ennis & Co



Ennis & Co is trusted by many of the world’s leading automotive brands to appoint their senior leaders.



Founded by Lynda Ennis and Jamie Ashman in 2010, the company carries out executive search assignments for organisations across the entire automotive spectrum, ranging from manufacturers to national sales companies (high-volume through to prestige and luxury brands), as well as supply chain, retail, leasing/mobility providers, data analytics organisations and innovative technology companies.



It works with clients in the UK and globally. Over the past two years, 78% of its assignments have been for roles based outside the UK.



Typically, Ennis & Co recruits Board Directors, CEOs and their direct reports, including business and functional heads.



Its clients are its biggest advocates. More than 85% of them are repeat customers.



The Ennis & Co team has decades of experience not only in recruitment and executive search but at senior levels of the automotive industry, giving it a profound and holistic understanding of the needs of its clients and the industry as a whole.