The partners are pleased to announce a new office as part of our planned growth offering Advisory services to distressed companies throughout the UK.

Based in the village of Birkdale. Apart from being home to super Golf Clubs including Royal Birkdale itself. The village is home to numerous bars and restaurants.

The new office has room for twenty staff and will head up the direct marketing arm for HBG Advisory. We have two floors of office space.

Our first floor has operational staff along with a Partner. From hear we are able to meet with clients in a private and relaxed environment.

The office is served by a railway station on the Southport Liverpool line. A bus stop outside the office gives easy access for staff and clients.

We are looking forward to launching our new office in the new year once Christmas is over and Tax returns done.



About HBG Advisory LLP.

Company turnaround specialists. We offer restructuring and insolvency services to directors & owners around the United Kingdom. Our services include: Creditors Voluntary Liquidations, Creditors Voluntary Arrangements, Administrations, Members Voluntary Liquidations and Individual Voluntary Arrangements.



For more information contact Matthew Waller - Marketing Manager mjw@hbgadvisory.co.uk



Contact John Waller - Partner, for insolvency careers information: jaw@hbgadvisory.co.uk



Tel: 0800 612 5448

Visit: https://hbgadvisory.co.uk