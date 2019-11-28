What Car? announces its long list of models in contention to take home the coveted overall Car of the Year title at the What Car? Car of the Year Awards 2020



The long list covers 23 categories, including SUVs, family cars, electric vehicles and hybrids



For the first time, electric cars divided into two categories: small electric car and large electric car



Winners to be revealed at the What Car? Car of the Year Awards 2020 at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Mayfair on 14 January



What Car? has released the list of vehicles set to compete for the coveted Car of the Year title at the What Car? Car of the Year Awards 2020, comprising 23 categories and more than 200 models.



The ceremony, recognised among manufacturers as the most prestigious in the industry, will see winners named across each of the categories, as well as an overall victor which will be crowned What Car? Car of the Year.



Highlighting the growing demand for electric vehicles in the UK, the 2020 awards mark the introduction of small electric car and large electric car categories, where previously there was a single electric car award.



Among the contenders in the small electric car category is the Kia e-Niro, which was named overall Car of the Year at the 2019 ceremony. Meanwhile, electric cars being considered for the first time this year include the Audi E-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Renault Zoe and Tesla Model 3.



Other models to look out for on the long list include new versions of big sellers such as the Peugeot 208, Range Rover Evoque, Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Golf. And the new Ford Puma, the first Ford to use the name in almost 20 years, is a contender in the small SUV category.



What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: “More so than ever, the models on our Car of the Year long list show the sheer variety of great cars UK motorists have to choose from. Indeed, this is one of the biggest long lists we’ve had in more than 40 years of doing these awards.



“Next year is set to be a big year for electric cars, so we felt it was only right to recognise a wider variety of electric vehicles for the increasing number of motorists who are looking to go green.



“Every model on our long list stands out in its own way, though; the judging panel will have a hard time whittling the choices down to pick the category winners and the overall Car of the Year 2020.”



The What Car? Car of the Year Awards 2020 will take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Mayfair on Tuesday 14 January 2020.



The full list of nominees can be found below.



What Car? Car of the Year 2020 long list



Value car



Dacia Sandero



Hyundai i10



Kia Picanto - defending champion



Suzuki Ignis



Toyota Aygo







Small car



Audi A1



Ford Fiesta



Nissan Micra



Peugeot 208



Renault Clio



Vauxhall Corsa



Volkswagen Polo - defending champion







Family car - defending champion now off sale



BMW 1 Series



Hyundai Ioniq



Kia Xceed



Mazda 3



Mercedes-Benz A-Class



Skoda Scala



Toyota Corolla



Vauxhall Astra



Volkswagen Golf







Small SUV



DS 3 Crossback



Ford Puma



Honda HR-V



Nissan Juke



Renault Captur



Seat Arona - defending champion



Skoda Kamiq



Suzuki Ignis



Volkswagen T-Cross



Volkswagen T-Roc







Family SUV



BMW X1



Dacia Duster



Mazda CX-30



Range Rover Evoque



Skoda Karoq



Ssangyong Korando



Subaru XV e-Boxer



Volvo XC40 - defending champion







Large SUV



Audi Q5



Citroen C5 Aircross



Land Rover Discovery Sport



Mazda CX-5



Mercedes-Benz GLC



MG HS



Peugeot 5008 - defending champion



Subaru Forester e-Boxer



Toyota RAV4



Volvo XC60







Luxury SUV



Audi Q7 - defending champion



Bentley Bentayga



BMW X7



Mercedes-Benz G-Class



Mercedes-Benz GLS



Volvo XC90







MPV



Citroen Berlingo - defending champion



Ford Galaxy



Ford Tourneo



Renault Trafic Passenger



Vauxhall Vivaro Life



Volkswagen Touran







Estate



Audi A4 Avant



Audi A6 Allroad



BMW 3 Series Touring



BMW 5 Series Touring



Kia Proceed GT



Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake



Mini Clubman



Peugeot 508 SW



Skoda Superb Estate - defending champion



Toyota Corolla Touring Sport



Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer



Volkswagen Passat Estate



Volvo V60







Hot hatch



Audi RS3



BMW M135i



Focus ST



Ford Fiesta ST Performance



Honda Civic Type R - defending champion



Mercedes A35 AMG



Renault Megane RS Trophy



Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR







Convertible



Audi A3 Cabriolet



Audi A5 Cabriolet



Bentley Continental GTC



BMW 8 Series Convertible



Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet - defending champion



Mini Convertible



Porsche 911 Cabriolet







Coupe



Aston Martin DB11



Audi A5 - defending champion



Audi A5 Sportback



Audi A7



Audi TT Coupe



Bentley Continental GT V8



BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe



Mercedes-Benz CLA



Volkswagen Arteon







Coupe SUV - new category



Audi Q3 Sportback



Audi Q8



BMW X4



BMW X6



Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe



Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe



Porsche Cayenne Coupe



Range Rover Velar



Toyota C-HR







Sports car



Alpine A110 - defending champion



Aston Martin DBS/DBS Volante



Audi R8



Audi TT RS



Audi TT Roadster



BMW Z4



Honda NSX



Mazda MX-5



Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe/Roadster



Nissan GT-R



Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman T



Porsche 911



Porsche Boxster Spyder



Toyota Supra







Sports SUV



Audi SQ2



Audi SQ7



Audi SQ8



Audi RS Q3



Bentley Bentayga Speed



BMW X2 M35i



BMW X3 M Competition



BMW X3 M40i



BMW X4 M Competition



Cupra Ateca - defending champion



Jaguar F-Pace SVR



Mini Countryman JCW



Porsche Cayenne Turbo



Porsche Macan



Volkswagen T-Roc R







Performance car



Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio - defending champion



Audi S4



Audi S6



Audi S7



Audi RS3 saloon



Audi RS5 Sportback



Mercedes-AMG C63 AMG Coupe



Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door



Mercedes A35 AMG Saloon



Polestar 1







Small electric car - new category



Hyundai Ioniq Electric



Kia e-Niro



Kia Soul EV



MG ZS EV



Renault Zoe



Seat Mii Electric



Skoda Citigo iEV







Large electric car - new category



Audi E-tron



Hyundai Nexo



Jaguar I-Pace



Mercedes-Benz EQC



Tesla Model 3



Tesla Model S Long Range



Tesla Model X Long Range







Hybrid



Honda CR-V Hybrid



Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid - defending champion



Hyundai Kona Hybrid



Kia Niro



Lexus RX



Lexus RX-L



Lexus ES



Lexus RC



Subaru Forester e-Boxer



Subaru XV e-Boxer



Toyota Camry



Toyota Corolla



Toyota CH-R



Toyota RAV4



Toyota Prius facelift



Toyota Yaris Hybrid







Plug-in Hybrid



Audi Q5 TFSIe



Audi Q7 TFSIe



BMW X5 xDrive45e



BMW 330e



BMW 530e



BMW 745e



DS7 Crossback E-Tense



Hyundai Ioniq Plug-in



Mercedes-Benz C300de



Mercedes-Benz E300de



Polestar 1



Skoda Superb PHEV



Volkswagen Passat GTE



Volvo S60 T8



Volvo XC90 T8 - defending champion







Executive



Alfa Romeo Giulia



Audi A4



BMW 3 Series - defending champion



Ford Mondeo



Jaguar XE



Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon



Mazda 3 Saloon



Skoda Superb



Toyota Camry



Toyota Corolla Saloon



Volkswagen Passat



Volvo S60







Luxury car



Audi A8



Bentley Flying Spur



BMW 5 Series - defending champion



BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo



BMW 7 Series







Pick-up



Ford Ranger



Isuzu D-Max



Mitsubishi L200



Ssangyong Musso



Volkswagen Amarok - defending champion







