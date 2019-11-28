WHAT CAR? ANNOUNCES THE LONG LIST FOR ITS CAR OF THE YEAR AWARDS 2020
What Car? has released the list of vehicles set to compete for the coveted Car of the Year title at the What Car? Car of the Year Awards 2020, comprising 23 categories and more than 200 models.
The ceremony, recognised among manufacturers as the most prestigious in the industry, will see winners named across each of the categories, as well as an overall victor which will be crowned What Car? Car of the Year.
Highlighting the growing demand for electric vehicles in the UK, the 2020 awards mark the introduction of small electric car and large electric car categories, where previously there was a single electric car award.
Among the contenders in the small electric car category is the Kia e-Niro, which was named overall Car of the Year at the 2019 ceremony. Meanwhile, electric cars being considered for the first time this year include the Audi E-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Renault Zoe and Tesla Model 3.
Other models to look out for on the long list include new versions of big sellers such as the Peugeot 208, Range Rover Evoque, Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Golf. And the new Ford Puma, the first Ford to use the name in almost 20 years, is a contender in the small SUV category.
What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: “More so than ever, the models on our Car of the Year long list show the sheer variety of great cars UK motorists have to choose from. Indeed, this is one of the biggest long lists we’ve had in more than 40 years of doing these awards.
“Next year is set to be a big year for electric cars, so we felt it was only right to recognise a wider variety of electric vehicles for the increasing number of motorists who are looking to go green.
“Every model on our long list stands out in its own way, though; the judging panel will have a hard time whittling the choices down to pick the category winners and the overall Car of the Year 2020.”
The What Car? Car of the Year Awards 2020 will take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Mayfair on Tuesday 14 January 2020.
The full list of nominees can be found below.
For more information about the What Car? Car of the Year Awards 2020, please visit www.whatcarawards.com
You can follow all the latest news from the What Car? Car of the Year Awards on social media, with #WhatCarAwards
What Car? Car of the Year 2020 long list
Value car
Dacia Sandero
Hyundai i10
Kia Picanto - defending champion
Suzuki Ignis
Toyota Aygo
Small car
Audi A1
Ford Fiesta
Nissan Micra
Peugeot 208
Renault Clio
Vauxhall Corsa
Volkswagen Polo - defending champion
Family car - defending champion now off sale
BMW 1 Series
Hyundai Ioniq
Kia Xceed
Mazda 3
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Skoda Scala
Toyota Corolla
Vauxhall Astra
Volkswagen Golf
Small SUV
DS 3 Crossback
Ford Puma
Honda HR-V
Nissan Juke
Renault Captur
Seat Arona - defending champion
Skoda Kamiq
Suzuki Ignis
Volkswagen T-Cross
Volkswagen T-Roc
Family SUV
BMW X1
Dacia Duster
Mazda CX-30
Range Rover Evoque
Skoda Karoq
Ssangyong Korando
Subaru XV e-Boxer
Volvo XC40 - defending champion
Large SUV
Audi Q5
Citroen C5 Aircross
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Mazda CX-5
Mercedes-Benz GLC
MG HS
Peugeot 5008 - defending champion
Subaru Forester e-Boxer
Toyota RAV4
Volvo XC60
Luxury SUV
Audi Q7 - defending champion
Bentley Bentayga
BMW X7
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Volvo XC90
MPV
Citroen Berlingo - defending champion
Ford Galaxy
Ford Tourneo
Renault Trafic Passenger
Vauxhall Vivaro Life
Volkswagen Touran
Estate
Audi A4 Avant
Audi A6 Allroad
BMW 3 Series Touring
BMW 5 Series Touring
Kia Proceed GT
Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
Mini Clubman
Peugeot 508 SW
Skoda Superb Estate - defending champion
Toyota Corolla Touring Sport
Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer
Volkswagen Passat Estate
Volvo V60
Hot hatch
Audi RS3
BMW M135i
Focus ST
Ford Fiesta ST Performance
Honda Civic Type R - defending champion
Mercedes A35 AMG
Renault Megane RS Trophy
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
Convertible
Audi A3 Cabriolet
Audi A5 Cabriolet
Bentley Continental GTC
BMW 8 Series Convertible
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet - defending champion
Mini Convertible
Porsche 911 Cabriolet
Coupe
Aston Martin DB11
Audi A5 - defending champion
Audi A5 Sportback
Audi A7
Audi TT Coupe
Bentley Continental GT V8
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Volkswagen Arteon
Coupe SUV - new category
Audi Q3 Sportback
Audi Q8
BMW X4
BMW X6
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Range Rover Velar
Toyota C-HR
Sports car
Alpine A110 - defending champion
Aston Martin DBS/DBS Volante
Audi R8
Audi TT RS
Audi TT Roadster
BMW Z4
Honda NSX
Mazda MX-5
Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe/Roadster
Nissan GT-R
Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman T
Porsche 911
Porsche Boxster Spyder
Toyota Supra
Sports SUV
Audi SQ2
Audi SQ7
Audi SQ8
Audi RS Q3
Bentley Bentayga Speed
BMW X2 M35i
BMW X3 M Competition
BMW X3 M40i
BMW X4 M Competition
Cupra Ateca - defending champion
Jaguar F-Pace SVR
Mini Countryman JCW
Porsche Cayenne Turbo
Porsche Macan
Volkswagen T-Roc R
Performance car
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio - defending champion
Audi S4
Audi S6
Audi S7
Audi RS3 saloon
Audi RS5 Sportback
Mercedes-AMG C63 AMG Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door
Mercedes A35 AMG Saloon
Polestar 1
Small electric car - new category
Hyundai Ioniq Electric
Kia e-Niro
Kia Soul EV
MG ZS EV
Renault Zoe
Seat Mii Electric
Skoda Citigo iEV
Large electric car - new category
Audi E-tron
Hyundai Nexo
Jaguar I-Pace
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model S Long Range
Tesla Model X Long Range
Hybrid
Honda CR-V Hybrid
Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid - defending champion
Hyundai Kona Hybrid
Kia Niro
Lexus RX
Lexus RX-L
Lexus ES
Lexus RC
Subaru Forester e-Boxer
Subaru XV e-Boxer
Toyota Camry
Toyota Corolla
Toyota CH-R
Toyota RAV4
Toyota Prius facelift
Toyota Yaris Hybrid
Plug-in Hybrid
Audi Q5 TFSIe
Audi Q7 TFSIe
BMW X5 xDrive45e
BMW 330e
BMW 530e
BMW 745e
DS7 Crossback E-Tense
Hyundai Ioniq Plug-in
Mercedes-Benz C300de
Mercedes-Benz E300de
Polestar 1
Skoda Superb PHEV
Volkswagen Passat GTE
Volvo S60 T8
Volvo XC90 T8 - defending champion
Executive
Alfa Romeo Giulia
Audi A4
BMW 3 Series - defending champion
Ford Mondeo
Jaguar XE
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Mazda 3 Saloon
Skoda Superb
Toyota Camry
Toyota Corolla Saloon
Volkswagen Passat
Volvo S60
Luxury car
Audi A8
Bentley Flying Spur
BMW 5 Series - defending champion
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 7 Series
Pick-up
Ford Ranger
Isuzu D-Max
Mitsubishi L200
Ssangyong Musso
Volkswagen Amarok - defending champion
