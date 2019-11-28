Skip navigation
What Car? announces its long list of models in contention to take home the coveted overall Car of the Year title at the What Car? Car of the Year Awards 2020

The long list covers 23 categories, including SUVs, family cars, electric vehicles and hybrids

For the first time, electric cars divided into two categories: small electric car and large electric car

Winners to be revealed at the What Car? Car of the Year Awards 2020 at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Mayfair on 14 January

Find out more about the What Car? Car of the Year Awards 2020 at www.whatcarawards.com

What Car? has released the list of vehicles set to compete for the coveted Car of the Year title at the What Car? Car of the Year Awards 2020, comprising 23 categories and more than 200 models.

The ceremony, recognised among manufacturers as the most prestigious in the industry, will see winners named across each of the categories, as well as an overall victor which will be crowned What Car? Car of the Year.

Highlighting the growing demand for electric vehicles in the UK, the 2020 awards mark the introduction of small electric car and large electric car categories, where previously there was a single electric car award.

Among the contenders in the small electric car category is the Kia e-Niro, which was named overall Car of the Year at the 2019 ceremony. Meanwhile, electric cars being considered for the first time this year include the Audi E-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Renault Zoe and Tesla Model 3.

Other models to look out for on the long list include new versions of big sellers such as the Peugeot 208, Range Rover Evoque, Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Golf. And the new Ford Puma, the first Ford to use the name in almost 20 years, is a contender in the small SUV category.

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: “More so than ever, the models on our Car of the Year long list show the sheer variety of great cars UK motorists have to choose from. Indeed, this is one of the biggest long lists we’ve had in more than 40 years of doing these awards.

“Next year is set to be a big year for electric cars, so we felt it was only right to recognise a wider variety of electric vehicles for the increasing number of motorists who are looking to go green.

“Every model on our long list stands out in its own way, though; the judging panel will have a hard time whittling the choices down to pick the category winners and the overall Car of the Year 2020.”

The What Car? Car of the Year Awards 2020 will take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Mayfair on Tuesday 14 January 2020.

The full list of nominees can be found below.

For more information about the What Car? Car of the Year Awards 2020, please visit www.whatcarawards.com

You can follow all the latest news from the What Car? Car of the Year Awards on social media, with #WhatCarAwards

What Car? Car of the Year 2020 long list

Value car

Dacia Sandero

Hyundai i10

Kia Picanto - defending champion

Suzuki Ignis

Toyota Aygo



Small car

Audi A1

Ford Fiesta

Nissan Micra

Peugeot 208

Renault Clio

Vauxhall Corsa

Volkswagen Polo - defending champion



Family car - defending champion now off sale

BMW 1 Series

Hyundai Ioniq

Kia Xceed

Mazda 3

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Skoda Scala

Toyota Corolla

Vauxhall Astra

Volkswagen Golf



Small SUV

DS 3 Crossback

Ford Puma

Honda HR-V

Nissan Juke

Renault Captur

Seat Arona - defending champion

Skoda Kamiq

Suzuki Ignis

Volkswagen T-Cross

Volkswagen T-Roc



Family SUV

BMW X1

Dacia Duster

Mazda CX-30

Range Rover Evoque

Skoda Karoq

Ssangyong Korando

Subaru XV e-Boxer

Volvo XC40 - defending champion



Large SUV

Audi Q5

Citroen C5 Aircross

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Mazda CX-5

Mercedes-Benz GLC

MG HS

Peugeot 5008 - defending champion

Subaru Forester e-Boxer

Toyota RAV4

Volvo XC60



Luxury SUV

Audi Q7 - defending champion

Bentley Bentayga

BMW X7

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mercedes-Benz GLS

Volvo XC90



MPV

Citroen Berlingo - defending champion

Ford Galaxy

Ford Tourneo

Renault Trafic Passenger

Vauxhall Vivaro Life

Volkswagen Touran



Estate

Audi A4 Avant

Audi A6 Allroad

BMW 3 Series Touring

BMW 5 Series Touring

Kia Proceed GT

Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake

Mini Clubman

Peugeot 508 SW

Skoda Superb Estate - defending champion

Toyota Corolla Touring Sport

Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer

Volkswagen Passat Estate

Volvo V60



Hot hatch

Audi RS3

BMW M135i

Focus ST

Ford Fiesta ST Performance

Honda Civic Type R - defending champion

Mercedes A35 AMG

Renault Megane RS Trophy

Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR



Convertible

Audi A3 Cabriolet

Audi A5 Cabriolet

Bentley Continental GTC

BMW 8 Series Convertible

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet - defending champion

Mini Convertible

Porsche 911 Cabriolet



Coupe

Aston Martin DB11

Audi A5 - defending champion

Audi A5 Sportback

Audi A7

Audi TT Coupe

Bentley Continental GT V8

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe

Mercedes-Benz CLA

Volkswagen Arteon



Coupe SUV - new category

Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi Q8

BMW X4

BMW X6

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe

Porsche Cayenne Coupe

Range Rover Velar

Toyota C-HR



Sports car

Alpine A110 - defending champion

Aston Martin DBS/DBS Volante

Audi R8

Audi TT RS

Audi TT Roadster

BMW Z4

Honda NSX

Mazda MX-5

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe/Roadster

Nissan GT-R

Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman T

Porsche 911

Porsche Boxster Spyder

Toyota Supra



Sports SUV

Audi SQ2

Audi SQ7

Audi SQ8

Audi RS Q3

Bentley Bentayga Speed

BMW X2 M35i

BMW X3 M Competition

BMW X3 M40i

BMW X4 M Competition

Cupra Ateca - defending champion

Jaguar F-Pace SVR

Mini Countryman JCW

Porsche Cayenne Turbo

Porsche Macan

Volkswagen T-Roc R



Performance car

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio - defending champion

Audi S4

Audi S6

Audi S7

Audi RS3 saloon

Audi RS5 Sportback

Mercedes-AMG C63 AMG Coupe

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door

Mercedes A35 AMG Saloon

Polestar 1



Small electric car - new category

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Kia e-Niro

Kia Soul EV

MG ZS EV

Renault Zoe

Seat Mii Electric

Skoda Citigo iEV



Large electric car - new category

Audi E-tron

Hyundai Nexo

Jaguar I-Pace

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model S Long Range

Tesla Model X Long Range



Hybrid

Honda CR-V Hybrid

Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid - defending champion

Hyundai Kona Hybrid

Kia Niro

Lexus RX

Lexus RX-L

Lexus ES

Lexus RC

Subaru Forester e-Boxer

Subaru XV e-Boxer

Toyota Camry

Toyota Corolla

Toyota CH-R

Toyota RAV4

Toyota Prius facelift

Toyota Yaris Hybrid



Plug-in Hybrid

Audi Q5 TFSIe

Audi Q7 TFSIe

BMW X5 xDrive45e

BMW 330e

BMW 530e

BMW 745e

DS7 Crossback E-Tense

Hyundai Ioniq Plug-in

Mercedes-Benz C300de

Mercedes-Benz E300de

Polestar 1

Skoda Superb PHEV

Volkswagen Passat GTE

Volvo S60 T8

Volvo XC90 T8 - defending champion



Executive

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Audi A4

BMW 3 Series - defending champion

Ford Mondeo

Jaguar XE

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon

Mazda 3 Saloon

Skoda Superb

Toyota Camry

Toyota Corolla Saloon

Volkswagen Passat

Volvo S60



Luxury car

Audi A8

Bentley Flying Spur

BMW 5 Series - defending champion

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

BMW 7 Series



Pick-up

Ford Ranger

Isuzu D-Max

Mitsubishi L200

Ssangyong Musso

Volkswagen Amarok - defending champion



About What Car?

What Car?, the UK’s leading consumer champion and new car buying platform, has the magazine, a market-leading website and several established brand extensions. It has helped Britain’s car buyers to make purchasing decisions for more than 40 years and its tests are widely regarded as the most trusted source of new car advice.

Whatcar.com is the UK’s leading car-buying website, offering trusted reviews and data on every new car. A winner of numerous awards and accolades, whatcar.com is recognised as one of the UK’s leading consumer websites and attracts 1.7m unique users every month and over 13m monthly page impressions. The brand has seen major investment in its digital infrastructure as it develops a new ecommerce platform, allowing users to act on the trusted advice What Car? offers.

With a print circulation of 55,459, combined with its mobile and social reach, What Car? has more than 5.5 million monthly points of contact with its audience on the move, at work, at home and at the crucial point of sale. It is the top-performing monthly on the UK newsstand in the motoring category

For further media information please contact Performance Communications:

Natasha Perry or Sam Wilkinson at Performance Communications on 0208 541 3434.

natasha@performancecomms.com

sam@performancecomms.com

