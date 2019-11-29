- De Librije in the Netherlands has the longest waiting time at over 6 months

- Dinner by Heston Blumenthal is the UK’s most in-demand with a 3-4 month wait

- More than half of Europe’s two and three Michelin starred restaurants, 175 to be exact, can be reserved within just two days



For those looking for a special fine-dining experience (and for anyone who’s just curious) Celebrity Cruises has created a first-of-its-kind guide that reveals how long you would need to book in advance to reserve a table at every two and three Michelin starred restaurant in the UK and the rest of Europe.





United Kingdom and Ireland



Together, the UK and Ireland boast an impressive 28 two and three star restaurants, and while you’ll need to allow a minimum of at least two months to secure a booking at ‘Dinner by Heston Blumenthal’, ‘Gordon Ramsay’ and ‘CORE by Clare Smyth’, there are plenty of options for more spontaneous diners.



5 UK & Ireland Michelin Starred Restaurants with The Shortest Waiting Times



1. The Hand and Flowers|2020 star rating 2*|Marlow, Buckinghamshire (1 – 2 days)

2. Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons|2020 star rating 2*|Oxford, Oxfordshire (1 – 2 days)

3. Restaurant Nathan Outlaw (moved from Rock)|2020 star rating 2*|Port Isaac, Cornwall (1 – 2 days)

4. Patrick Guilbaud|2020 star rating 2*|Dublin, Republic of Ireland (1 – 2 days)

5. La Dame de Pic|2020 star rating 2*|City of London, London (1 – 2 days)





5 UK & Ireland Michelin Starred Restaurants with The Longest Waiting Times



1. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal|2020 star rating 2*|London, UK|3-4 months

2. Gordan Ramsey|2020 star rating 3*|London, UK|2-3 months

3. CORE by Clare Smyth|2020 star rating 2*|London, UK|2-3 months

4. The Ledbury|2020 star rating 2*|London, UK|1-2 months

5. Fat Duck|2020 star rating 3*|Bray, Berkshire|2-3 weeks





Europe is home to many of the world’s most celebrated and best reviewed restaurants, 349 to be precise, and some command a reputation for being almost impossible to secure a table at. So, Celebrity Cruises combined weeks of extensive online research with hundreds of phone calls to restaurant reservation teams around Europe to discover how hard it really is to secure a reservation.



Surprisingly, despite the reputation that comes with a Michelin star, the research revealed more than half of Europe’s two and three Michelin starred restaurants, 175 to be exact, can be reserved within just two days.



Just one restaurant in the whole of Europe commands a reservation waiting time of more than six months - De Librije in Netherlands. And, out of the 349 restaurants in total, only 27 require booking a month or more in advance, with almost three quarters (249) bookable in less than a week.





Europe



With its reputation for fine food, France is unsurprisingly home to the most two and three Michelin starred restaurants in Europe – 113 in total. Although a handful do require up to three months’ notice, including the 3* René et Maxime Meilleur, almost 70% (82) can be booked just a week in advance.



Similarly, the general waiting time for Spain, Portugal and Italy’s most prestigious dining establishments is less than a week. However, Italy’s most sought-after spot, Osteria Francescana in Modena, requires a wait of around 4 months.



Top 15 Michelin Starred Restaurants in Europe with the Longest Waiting Times for a Reservation



1. De Librije|2019 star rating 3*|Zwolle, Netherlands|6+ months

2. El Celler de Can Roca|2019 star rating 3*|Girona, Spain|4-5 months

3. Maaemo|2019 star rating 2*|Oslo, Norway|3-4 months

5. Osteria Francescana|2019 star rating 3*|Modena, Italy|3-4 months

8. Aimsir|2020 star rating 2*|Celbridge, County Kildare, Ireland, UK|2-3 months

9. Le Clos des Sens|2019 star rating 3*|Chagny, France|2-3 months

10. René et Maxime Meilleur|2019 star rating 3*|Saint-Martin-de-Belleville, France|2-3 months

11. La Chèvre d'Or|2019 star rating 2*|Èze, France|2-3 months

12. Hostellerie Jérôme|2019 star rating 2*|La Turbie, France|2-3 months

13. Michel Sarran|2019 star rating 2*|Toulouse, France|2-3 months

14. Schwarzwaldstube|2019 star rating 3*|Baiersbronn-Tonbach, Germany|2-3 months

15. Faviken Magasinet|2019 star rating 2*|Jarpen, Sweden|impossible to get a reservation before it closes in December 2019



Jody Wallace, head of e-commerce at Celebrity Cruises commented:



“Fantastic food and travel go hand in hand, and when it comes to the crème de la crème of dining – the Michelin Guide is arguably the best barometer.



To open up the world of incredible food, we wanted to show that the world’s best restaurants are more accessible than many may think. We hope this first of a kind reservation guide creates a fun and engaging way to explore the world and we hope the project sparks conversation and inspiration for your next trip.”



To see how the reservation waiting times compare for every two and three Michelin starred restaurant in Europe, see the guide here: www.celebritycruises.co.uk





Data was compiled through a variety of methods including direct phone calls to individual restaurants, as well as through the official Michelin Guide booking portal and online booking sections on individual restaurant websites.



To calculate the average waiting time for a reservation, the Celebrity Cruises researchers asked restaurant reservation teams to specify when the next dinner reservation for two was available. When it wasn’t possible to get through to the booking team on the phone, online booking systems were consulted.



Every restaurant was contacted, getting confirmation from all but an elusive few, despite repeated attempts.



