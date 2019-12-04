Christmas, the most wonderful time of the year is often when the pressure is on and stress levels can go off the scale. Granny asleep in front of the TV, brothers and sisters bickering and Mum over indulging in the mulled wine. Sounds familiar?



Yamaha Music London has a suggestion for making yourself heard this Christmas and for having some fun that doesn’t involve eating your body weight in chocolate. Instead of giving toys that soon lose their cool factor and end up at the back of the cupboard or may even break before Boxing Day - purchase a musical instrument instead. It is not only an investment in the wellbeing of your child but maybe the start of a family hobby that can be shared and enjoyed for a lifetime.



MAKE YOURSELF HEARD

Today’s youth face many different pressures; exams, home life, cyberbullying and the competitiveness of social media. Whether your child dreams of being a rock star, a classical prodigy or a genius at jazz, there is strong evidence that making music and playing a musical instrument, even a little, is beneficial to mental, physical and emotional health.



For children and young people who have a problem expressing themselves and finding focus, playing an instrument is a rewarding way to limit stress and keep depression and anxiety at bay.



Playing a musical instrument is not only an outlet for creative expression but also boosts self-esteem, improves memory and concentration skills and helps discover new friends.



The positive cognitive impact that making music and music lessons have on a child can last a lifetime. In fact learning to play a musical instrument can be life enhancing for everyone, regardless of age.



FREE! ONLINE 1-2-1 MUSIC LESSONS

Yamaha Music London are offering FREE 1-2-1 online music lessons with qualified teachers on selected instruments including piano, violin, viola, cello, acoustic guitar and electric guitar being purchased online or in-store before 24 December. Enjoy lessons from the comfort of your own home!



CHRISTMAS MAGIC IN-STORE

To find out more about all that the store has on offer this Christmas, live appearances from music artists and stars of West End shows, free personal shopper experiences and how to claim your free music lessons visit

www.yamahamusiclondon.com/Christmas



Contact us for more information press@yamahamusiclondon.com