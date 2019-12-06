Cafeyn was an obvious choice and allows our customers to benefit from full access to a wide range of fantastic magazines on their mobile device

Cafeyn, the popular European information streaming service, today announces its partnership with Telefónica UK Limited (O2), the UK’s largest network. From today, O2 customers will be offered access to Cafeyn’s subscription service and its huge range of digital magazines. O2 has become the first UK mobile operator to sign an agreement with Cafeyn.



The announcement comes as O2 launches, O2 extras, enabling customers to choose from a range of exciting digital perks. Under the deal between Cafeyn and O2, Cafeyn will be available to new and upgrading O2 Pay Monthly customers. Cafeyn will be the only information streaming service on offer. Depending on the mobile tariff chosen by the customer, their contract will include either a 3 month or 6 month subscription to Cafeyn. Existing O2 customers will also able to sign up to Cafeyn through their MyO2 platform and simply add it, for a monthly subscription charge, to their existing O2 mobile bill.



“With O2 extras we want to give our customers the best range of subscription services. As a leader in information streaming, Cafeyn was an obvious choice and allows our customers to benefit from full access to a wide range of fantastic magazines on their mobile device,” says Nina Bibby, Chief Marketing Officer, O2.



Cafeyn is a pioneer in the bundling of its information streaming service with Telcos, having successful partnerships in Europe going back several years. Cafeyn has partnered with Telcos such as Bouygues Telecom, Free and SFR and also expanded its portfolio of partnerships with Pay TV platforms such as Canal+ and e-commerce platforms like C-Discount. These partners have chosen Cafeyn to support their efforts in differentiating their services, supporting their customer acquisition and retention efforts and creating real customer ‘stickiness’ on their platforms.



As pioneers in the information streaming market, Cafeyn aims to offer customers a qualitative, mindful experience in which to enjoy a wide and diverse range of digital magazines across all their devices with anytime access



“We are delighted to be partnering with O2 to bring the Cafeyn service to O2 customers. This partnership is a major milestone in Cafeyn’s international expansion as it replicates the success we’ve encountered with other telco partners. Having O2 as a partner reinforces our position in the UK and our decision to set up our UK office and team, headed by Blaise Keen, Country Manager UK” said Laurent Malek, CRO & Head of International, Cafeyn.



Since its creation in 2006, LeKiosk’s, now Cafeyn’s, ambition, driven by a deep passion for the media, has been to reconnect readers to the content that is relevant to them, by offering an ultra high-performance platform, based on advanced technology and backed up by a team of more than 90 people. With its expertise and a network of strategic partners, the platform offers an extensive range of titles, news and magazines, accessible via mobile app or PC.

Cafeyn aims to accelerate its international expansion over the next two years. Since its inception 13 years ago, Cafeyn has continued to rapidly innovate the way it promotes information streaming at a time when the industry is reinventing itself and the way the general public consumes information is changing.



About Telefónica UK / O2

O2 is a mobile network operator and the principal commercial brand of Telefónica UK Limited, which is part of the global telecommunications group Telefónica S.A, headquartered in Spain and operating in Europe, and North, Central and South America.

O2 was awarded Best Network Coverage in 2019 by uSwitch, for a second year in a row, and with over 34 million connections to the network, it runs 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G services across the UK, as well as operating its nationwide O2 Wifi service.

The company is the network of choice for mobile virtual network operators such as giffgaff, Sky Mobile and Lycamobile as well as managing a 50:50 joint venture with Tesco for Tesco Mobile.

O2 has around 6,700 employees and over 450 retail stores and sponsors England Rugby, The O2 and 20 O2 Academy music venues across the UK. Through a comprehensive sustainability strategy O2 is also creating work experience opportunities for 16-24 year olds via its GoThinkBig platform, enabling customers to reduce their impact on the environment by recycling their old devices through O2 Recycle and, in partnership with the NSPCC, helping parents to keep their children safe online.

O2 is the only mobile operator in the 2019 Social Mobility Employer Index and was named as one of the best places to work in the 2019 Glassdoor Employee’s Choice Award.

Telefónica UK Limited is registered in England and Wales. Registration number: 1743099. Its registered office is at: 260 Bath Road, Slough, Berkshire, SL1 4DX, United Kingdom.



