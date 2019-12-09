London/Monaco 9 December 2019 – Datacloud Global Congress and Awards, which takes place in Monaco 2-4 June 2020, has announced the themes for the premier networking and deal making executive annual forum.



Key topics to be discussed and programme highlights include:



The Connected car (including an exhibition area outside the Grimaldi Forum)

e-Healthcare – new data waves: assess this fast growing user segment of infrastructure, data and privacy & security

Finvest – return of the popular Investor forum

Blockchain, crypto mining datacenters – service differentiation in HPC facilities

Content wars – the race for OTT content and its Edge delivery

Liquid cooling – advancing new technologies in cooling datacenters

AI transforming datacenters

Edge Computing – special opening forum

France Focus - Un séminaire d'une demi-journée ciblé à la transformation des entreprises en le marché français

Emerging Markets and datacenter location

Nordic Theatre



The event will feature notable international speakers, roundtables and special firesiders as well as an array of private events that take place across the Principality during the Datacloud week.



“We are looking forward to another high value event that offers our customers an authentic experience, new deal making opportunities with IT infrastructure peers, as well as networking in one of Europe’s most spectacular locations,” said Gregory Gerot, managing director and vice president of BroadGroup.



BroadGroup recently received the highly coveted “Congress of the Year” Award for the Monaco event from C&IT, the leading global brand for the MICE industry.



Datacloud Global Congress takes place in Monaco 2-4 June 2020 and registration is now open.



Current ticket special discounts close 31 December 2019, with corporate value 3 for 2 tickets available.Awards Nominations are open now, and should be submitted by no later than the end of March 2020.