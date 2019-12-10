Incorporating Classic Blue at home is a welcomed style update - a well-loved colour that suits most interior styles

Timeless and tranquil, Classic Blue has been named as Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2020. The familiar deep blue is reminiscent of the sky at dusk, and evokes a comforting and restful ambience.



Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at FurnitureChoice.co.uk, shares 4 ways to bring this relaxing colour into the home



1. Make a statement with blue furniture



Incorporating Classic Blue at home is a welcomed style update - a well-loved colour that suits most interior styles. Take on this trend with strong statement pieces. “A blue velvet sofa has an incredibly luxe appeal yet is able to remain as casual as needed, proving its versatility,” says Rebecca.



Adding brass elements plays up the luxury factor while pillows or throws make it cosy and inviting. Velvet has a beautiful sheen that adds depth and volume to Classic Blue, resulting in a rich and lush blue sofa.



In the dining room, blue velvet chairs are sophisticated additions that will turn the space into an elegant talking point of the home. “Pair with a chrome and glass table for a modern take, or a dark wood table for a more formal affair.” Keep the rest of the room’s palette fairly muted with shades of grey and neutrals so the blue chairs stand out.



2. Classic Blue in small doses



If investing in a new furniture piece seems like too much, start small by introducing touches of blue through accessories like pillows or rugs. “Classic Blue is harmonious in nature, bringing with it a sense of peace and stability. It’s these qualities that we want to try and incorporate into the home environment,” says Rebecca.



The ocean blue tone brings instant summer vibes, even in small doses. Perk up a dining space with a blue-striped rug, paired with an oak dining table set for a light and airy atmosphere.



3. Use it as a feature wall colour



Take to the walls with Classic Blue in the bedroom to create a relaxing and luxurious setting. Serene and charming, its popularity as a bedroom colour choice goes unquestioned. Metallic accessories help reflect light to brighten the room, while a fresh sprig of green by the bedside acts as the finishing touch to an inviting bedroom.



“When paired with a grey fabric bed and modern trimmings, Classic Blue evokes a contemporary designer kind of quality,” says Rebecca. “It’s reassuring and comfortable, yet stylish without being over the top, as to how a bedroom should look and feel.” Add light grey and white pillows to uplift the palette and soft ambient lighting to achieve a balance of light and dark.



Colour blocking is another chic way to introduce Classic Blue while creating visual interest. A half-painted blue and ivory wall evokes nautical vibes in a modern coastal style bedroom. “Having the darker colour at the bottom and less than half the height of the room will bring about a feeling of airiness, subsequently making the space feel taller - perfect for smaller homes,” says Rebecca.



She continues, “Pair Classic Blue with light wood and natural materials like rattan or jute for an enviable seaside ambience.” Complete the look with marine-themed prints or sea-inspired artwork. Soft furnishings in neutral hues work to create a cosy and inviting bedroom.



4. Layer blue on blue



Classy with a slight edge, a monochrome blue living room is unquestionably stylish. “A deep and honest colour, having vast blue walls convey confidence, support and protection - much sought after qualities as we begin a new decade,” says Rebecca.



With a look like this, it’s important to layer on textures for depth and character. Pick accessories with clean lines and a minimal silhouette to balance the boldness of the monochrome design. “As for lighting, ambient lights go a long way to set the tone in an all-blue room,” says Rebecca.



