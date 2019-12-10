The events together provide an enlightening window on the current state of Risk as perceived by Enterprises and business leaders

The GRC Global Conference series goes from strength to strength with best year ever.



Maidenhead, Berks - Sword GRC has announced that its 2019 GRC Global Conference and Workshop series has attracted a record 750+ senior risk management professionals. The series, which comprised three conferences located in London, Washington DC and Melbourne, and, four workshops in Dublin, Paris, Chicago and New York, has been the most successful to date, and has received extremely positive feedback from delegates. The Conferences are designed to provide an environment to encourage debate, sharing of experiences and a platform for discussing best practice in Risk Management in the corporate world.



The Sword Global Conferences featured high profile keynote speakers including; John Nichol, retired Royal Air Force navigator, TV presenter and best-selling author of ‘Tornado Down’; Caspar Berry, entrepreneur and professional poker player; Lynn Brewer, Co-founder of The Integrity Institute and Enron whistle-blower; Mark Beasely, Prof. and Director of the ERM Initiative; and, prize winning author, comedian and artist, Anh Do.

Sword GRC solutions are used by some of the most high profile organizations in the critical infrastructure, energy, transportation and finance sectors. Some of which shared their Risk Management stories with delegates at the conferences including;



• Network Rail

• Lockheed Martin

• Yorkshire Building Society

• Duke Energy

• Riverstone

• World Bank

• Melbourne Airports

• Transurban

• Laing O’Rourke



The Sword GRC Workshops covered Risk Management and Policy Management. The workshop held in Paris during November was led by Dr. Ariane Chapelle, Associate Professor, University College London and former Chair of International Finance at the University of Brussels, and conducted in French. The three workshops held in New York, Dublin and Chicago were led by the so-called ‘Father of GRC’, Michael Rasmussen.



Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sword GRC said; “Our global GRC Conference and Workshop series continues to go from strength to strength, with over 750 delegates in total. In addition, we had a further 600+ expressions of interest in the events and requests for further information. Of particular note was our Risk Workshop in Paris, conducted in French was a first for us, which was tremendously well received.



“Our three Conferences attracted a wide range of GRC professionals as well as record numbers from our growing customer-base. The events together provide an enlightening window on the current state of Risk as perceived by Enterprises and business leaders.”



‘State of the Nation’ surveys which were completed by delegates during the three global conferences are currently being analysed. Findings will be published early in 2020.



-ends-



NOTES TO EDITORS

About Sword GRC

Sword GRC provides an award-winning platform for Governance, Risk and Compliance, made up of best-of-breed solutions that address the requirements of all enterprise market sectors. With a long and distinguished heritage, Sword GRC brings together a suite of complementary products in the GRC space available either as a cloud solution or standalone on-premises installations.



With a strong focus on driving fast time to value, and harnessing the latest technologies, Sword GRC delivers a versatile range of solutions that support better business decisions through a single view of risk to support enterprise-wide risk-based compliance. The Sword GRC product set covers Risk, Audit, Compliance, Policy Management and Incident Management



Sword GRC has offices in the UK, USA, Malaysia and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.



For more information please visit: Sword GRC





Editors Contacts

Keith Ricketts

Vice President of Marketing

Sword GRC

+44 (0) 1628 582500

Keith.Ricketts@sword-grc.com



Andreina West/Mary Phillips

PR Artistry

+44 (0) 1491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk