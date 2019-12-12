Trumid is already connected to multiple OMS and EMS providers, and Inforalgo gives us another important connection used by our clients

London, UK – December 12th, 2019 - Inforalgo, the Capital Markets data automation specialist, has announced a new partnership with fast-growing financial technology company, Trumid. The alliance will see Inforalgo provide on-demand integration to Trumid Market Center, the firm’s electronic bond trading platform, easing straight-through processing (STP).



The partnership, formed initially in response to a specific client request, will benefit a broad spectrum of clients engaged in US-dollar corporate bond trading. Trumid’s trade volume grew 230% year-over-year in November, with an average daily trading volume of $480m. Trumid’s client network has also continued to expand this year, now totalling more than 450 buy- and sell-side institutions.



Once built, the integration will be added to Inforalgo’s already extensive library of adapters. This in turn will broaden the trading potential of financial institutions, by providing easy connectivity into more trading venues to enable painless STP. Fuller connectivity, meanwhile, could enable richer management information, as well as regulatory transparency and automated reporting in compliance with prominent financial markets regimes globally.



For Trumid, the partnership will streamline the trading process for corporate bond clients which, increasingly, are transacting electronically.



“Traditionally, the majority of bond trading activity has been very manual. However, electronic trading, and transaction management in general, are rapidly growing. In turn, connectivity becomes much more relevant – presenting the opportunity to streamline processes and improve efficiency,” commented Josh Hershman, Chief Operating Officer at Trumid.



Offering a wide spectrum of integration options to existing clients and prospects will further promote growth in Trumid’s business, by prioritizing STP through smart, automated data flow and removing the need to key in data manually between systems.



“Connectivity is significant in our market. The more connections a vendor has, the easier it is to use that platform,” Hershman said. “Trumid is already connected to multiple OMS and EMS providers, and Inforalgo gives us another important connection used by our clients. This is a win-win-win – for us, for Inforalgo, and for our clients.”



“By working together to provide fast and efficient STP, Inforalgo and Trumid are able to ensure that Trumid’s clients have maximum options, removing the barrier that STP integration can create when attracting new clients,” added Phil Flood, Chief Commercial Officer at Inforalgo in London, UK. “Meanwhile, existing clients need to increase volumes, or new features might become available that mutual clients can take advantage of, and a direct connection can transform the possibilities here too.”



About Inforalgo

Inforalgo’s solutions and services are built on more than 30 years’ rich experience in providing intelligent data management solutions and services to Capital Markets clients globally. Our highly experienced team specialises in helping buy and sell-side organisations automate the flow of their pre- and post-trade data. Our products are trusted by many of the world’s top financial institutions. More at www.inforalgo.com. @InforalgoNews



About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company bringing efficiency to credit trading through data, technology, and innovative products. Trumid Market Center, the company's electronic trading platform, provides corporate bond market professionals with direct access to market intelligence and anonymous or attributed liquidity. Trumid's products leverage the network effect and data science to empower all credit market participants with business intelligence to make more informed decisions. Trumid was founded in 2014 by credit professionals with over 100 years of trading experience and is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at http://www.trumid.com



