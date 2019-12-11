Live sales and stock data and reports on best-selling lines or loss leaders, can make a difference to a retailer’s bottom line and profitability

Successful family-owned business renowned for bringing designer fashion to the high street streamlines fulfilment in newly expanded warehouse operations with Eurostop solution

Eurostop has announced that Zee & Co, an established, independent designer fashion retailer for men, women and children, has invested in Eurostop stock management software and retail POS system to support its growing business.



Established over thirty years ago, the family run business is renowned as an early pioneer of bringing designer fashion to the high street, mixing the latest styles from new, up-and-coming labels and established designers. Zee & Co selected Eurostop e-pos touch and till hardware for their four stores in London and Essex, as well as e-rmis software to manage its wide range of stock. Eurostop has also provided a connected warehouse and fulfilment module, delivering efficient, automated replenishment and fulfilment across the stores and online. Further integration with Zee & Co’s Magento website, designed by e commerce specialist Inchoo , enables the retailer to provide seamless customer service to support both online and instore purchases.



Using Eurostop’s stock control system, Zee & Co has an overview of all stock and sales, enabling it to manage its entire retail estate from one central application. The warehouse module supports automated stock re-ordering, picking and despatch for Zee & Co’s high street stores, tailored to pre-set target levels. The fulfilment module enables the retailer to ensure it provides fast fulfilment for customer orders from the website, a key selling point for Zee & Co.





Phillip Moylan, Sales Manager at Eurostop said; “For businesses like Zee & Co, it is important to invest in new retail systems to support growing operations. Increasing stock inventories, adding new store outlets and providing omni-channel shopping requires robust, functionally rich systems that are easy to use and help retailers to track stock end-to-end – from merchandising, through to sales to despatch. Live sales and stock data and reports on best-selling lines or loss leaders, can make a difference to a retailer’s bottom line and profitability.”



About Zee & Co

For more than three decades, Zee & Co has brought Designer fashion to the high street. In that time, it has introduced hundreds of exquisite clothing brands to customers via its shops and online retail site.



Its ever-growing roster of designers and fashion labels means that it continues to provide a mix of the very latest styles and innovations, from new or up-and-coming labels to the established designer powerhouses. It is as passionate about clothing as our customers, so that's why we make sure to stock garments from amongst the best brands in the world.



Zee & Co is proud of its reputation for delivering quality clothes at fantastic prices, with an unbeatable turnaround time on the website - meaning it aims to dispatch most orders within hours of taking your order. Additionally, its no-nonsense approach to customer service means customers get all the help they need from staff.

Its expertly chosen luxury collections encompass everything from clothing to accessories, catering for the discerning shopper seeking out the latest in men's, ladies and children's fashions.



Its four stores are all located in the South East of England: Loughton, Essex, Bow, East London, Islington, North London and Ilford, Essex.

About Eurostop

With over 25 years’ experience, Eurostop provides a range of products and services to help retailers of all sizes in the fashion, footwear and lifestyle sectors manage their business. Founded by retailers Eurostop demonstrates time and again its deep understanding of the issues that retailers face every day.



Eurostop solutions manage EPOS, stock control, merchandise, fulfilment, warehouse picking and packing, and footfall. To ensure that retailers get the best out of the systems and keep on top of their business, Eurostop provides a range of easy to use analysis and reporting tools. Eurostop systems integrate with all the major ERP and e commerce platforms, providing customers with a truly best in class approach.



People use Eurostop’s systems in over 30 countries worldwide, and are supported from operations in London, Singapore, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. High profile customers include: ANTA, Aquascutum, Erke, FatFace, JD Sports, Joseph, Marks & Spencer, Missguided, Pavers Shoes, Pentland Brands Plc, Trespass and many more.





